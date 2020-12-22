The Fertility Partners Acquires Two Additional Clinics

The fastest growing partnership of Canada's leading fertility clinics expands across Central and Western Canada.

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Fertility Partners ("TFP"), Canada's leading platforms of fertility practices across Canada, announced today an expansion of their network with the acquisition of two additional clinics: Aurora Reproductive Care and Kelowna Regional Fertility Centre (KRFC). The Fertility Partners launched in 2019 and has quickly become the business partner of choice with Clinicians and Researchers making it the fastest-growing network offering fertility treatments and associated services in the country. The Fertility Partners network covers all aspects of reproductive medicine, a wide range of laboratory diagnostics and is supported by world-renowned Physicians, Embryologists and Andrologists. The combined group of companies has grown to 8 clinics with full IVF laboratories, 20 locations in 5 provinces since July, 2020.

The Fertility Partners is a world-class business partner of choice for leading fertility centres across North America. (CNW Group/The Fertility Partners). The Fertility Partners shares a common vision with its clinics, providing access to medical, strategic and operational best practices, investing in new technologies, promoting research and development and offering synergistic back-office support. The TFP partner model empowers physicians and their teams to focus on doing what they do best- provide the highest quality patient focused fertility care.

"As we continue to grow our market coverage and geographical footprint, it is our goal to foster global best clinical outcomes, an international reputation for excellence, and exceptional patient and employee experiences, says TFP's Founder, CEO & Executive Chairman Dr. Andrew Meikle. Adding, "We are very excited to partner with Kelowna Regional Fertility Centre and Aurora Reproductive Care. These acquisitions allow The Fertility Partners to expand our care to include the British Columbia Interior/South Okanagan and Saskatchewan which is an important part of our mission to provide fertility care across all of Canada."

Aurora Reproductive Care is the only comprehensive healthcare facility in the province of Saskatchewan and provides state of the art care with a leading diagnostic clinic servicing the local market. "Our laboratory is designed by industry leaders and is a critical part of our medical success and the success of our clinic," says co-founder Dr. Adrian Gamelin. "Since our launch, our focus has been to provide high quality, compassionate reproductive health care to the people of Saskatchewan. This partnership allows us to continuously improve and provide more services to our community." says co-founder Dr. Allison Case.

"As the business partner of choice in Canada, it is important for us to find partner clinics that share in our mission and dedication to patient focused care." said Dr. Meikle. "We were thrilled to find this kind of partner in Aurora and KRFC."

Kelowna Regional Fertility Center was founded in 2008 and has had an alliance with Olive Fertility, one of Canada's leaders in IVF medicine and a partner of The Fertility Partners. "We're excited to continue our relationship with Olive Fertility, and expand our relationship with The Fertility Partners, an organization known for their collaboration." The partnership with The Fertility Partners will allow us to build our knowledge and continue our commitment to innovation and expert fertility services," said Dr. Katherine Wise, the co-founder and Medical Director at KRFC.

"We admire KRFC's commitment to the growth and innovation of fertility services and to patient-centered excellence and believe they will strengthen our platform for future growth." TFP Chief Medical Officer Dr. Al Yuzpe says, "The acquisition of KRFC reinforces our existing partnership and mutual commitment to high-quality healthcare."

About The Fertility PartnersThe Fertility Partners ("TFP") is a new venture creating a network of fertility clinics across North America. The combined group of companies includes 8 clinics and 20 locations across 5 provinces, further growth will include additional IVF clinic acquisitions, de novo clinics and the development of adjacent services. The company aims to be a world class business partner of choice for leading IVF and prenatal practitioners with the goal of achieving best clinical outcomes, operational excellence and exceptional patient experiences. TFP provides partner clinics with back office support and a collaborative, synergistic medical-scientific, professional and business environment.

For more information, please visit: www.thefertilitypartners.com.

About Aurora Reproductive CareAurora Reproductive Care is a state-of-the-art fertility clinic located in heart of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Our new embryology lab contains state-of-the-art equipment and air quality technology, providing the ideal environment for embryo development. As the province's only comprehensive reproductive health care facility our mission is to provide the highest quality, compassionate reproductive health care possible in a comfortable, welcoming and inclusive environment. At Aurora, our dedicated team of professional and highly-trained physicians, nurses, laboratory, and support staff are committed to helping patients obtain the best possible fertility outcome.

For more information, see: https://auroraivf.ca/.

About Kelowna Regional Fertility CenterThe Kelowna Regional Fertility Centre has a multidisciplinary team of doctors, nurses, laboratory technologists and andrologists who are trained in the area of infertility assessment and treatment.

For more information, see: http://www.kelownafertility.ca/.

