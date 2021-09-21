The fear is back and waiting for you in the dark. (Photo: Business Wire)

Six Flags America, D.C.'s Thrill Capital, today announced the return of the region's biggest and scariest Halloween event , Six Flags Fright Fest ® presented by SNICKERS ®. Beginning this weekend, Saturday, September 25, Fright Fest kicks off its 21 st season with 16 select dates through October 31. The event will feature an all-new fall family fun event BOO—during the day, and terrifying premium haunted attractions, scare zones, and Halloween-themed shows at night.

"Fright Fest is a longtime guest favorite and we're excited to bring it back for 2021," said Six Flags America Park President, Richard Pretlow. "With great, new daytime shows and kid-sized activities, plus an incredible lineup of terrifying nighttime attractions, Fright Fest offers Halloween thrills and chills for the whole family," added Pretlow.

NEW! BOO BY DAY

Introducing BOO! Looking for a day out with the little monsters and goblins? New for 2021, Six Flags America is offering family-friendly fall activities in one place with no frights, just fun delights. BOO runs Fright Festweekends from noon to 6 p.m. Admission to BOO is included with paid admission and features:

Special daytime attractions, such as a Trick-or-Treat Trail and Whistlestop Corn Maze , as well as NEW! Halloween Kids Crafts ;

Classic park rides with themed Halloween decor; and

Three all-new daytime shows including the mind-bending illusions of Las Vegas headliner Aaron Radatz, and great family sing-a-longs.

FRIGHT BY NIGHT

At 6 p.m., for those brave enough to stay, the demons, monsters, freaks, and frights of the underworld are unleashed on the mortal souls and they will show no mercy. Here is this year's Fright by Night lineup at Six Flags America.

Five Premium Haunted Attractions - Returning to Fright Fest are fan-favorites: Total Damnation, Twisted Fairy Tales, Haunting of Hall Manor & Voodoo Curse , plus NEW! Reaper Railways: The Show Must Go On haunted train ride;

, plus haunted train ride; Four Scare Zones - Carn-Evil, Ghost Town, Medieval Mayhem & Zombieville

10 Thrill Coasters & Extreme Thrills - If the ghouls don't get to guests first, the park's collection of monster coasters and attractions will keep them screaming into the darkness; and

- If the ghouls don't get to guests first, the park's collection of monster coasters and attractions will keep them screaming into the darkness; and Three all-new frightful shows, including the return of Dead Man's Party, more diabolical than ever before.

All Fright Fest shows, scare zones, and world-class thrill rides are included with park admission, Memberships and Season Passes. Five premium haunted attractions require an additional fee. Fright by Night is not recommended for children under 12 and those who scare easily.

SIX FLAGS & COCA-COLA AR EXPERIENCE

Six Flags, Coca-Cola®, and Fanta® have teamed up to deliver four innovative augmented reality experiences to park guests this year. Each of the featured experiences will reveal a hidden "scare" within the Fright Fest-inspired AR scenes that allow users to create spine-shivering, sharable content. These web-based AR experiences will be available by scanning onsite QR codes, Six Flags drink bottles, or the Fright Fest logo. Guests can also visit the Fanta® photo booth experience inside the parks, which puts users into the middle of a zombie attack.

SPECIALTY FOOD & BEVERAGE EXPERIENCES

For a limited time only, guests can also enjoy special Fright Fest food and beverage offerings like the Funnel Scream Cake featuring SNICKERS®, a Fright Fest favorite, and the new Frightening Fanta® Fizz drink made with Fanta® Orange, candy corn syrup, whipped cream and sprinkles, available in a limited-edition souvenir cup.

About Six Flags AmericaSix Flags America is home to a host of thrilling rides, shows, and attractions, including 10 heart-pounding roller coasters, two special sections just for kids. and rides for the whole family. Hurricane Harbor waterpark features a variety of water slides, a lazy river, a kid's area and a nearly 800,000-gallon wave pool. Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are DC's Thrill Capital. www.SixFlags.com/America

About Six Flags Entertainment CorporationSix Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. For 60 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

