The Family Of Ladarius Clardy, Concerned Parents And Community Leaders Of Pensacola To Hold News Conference To Make An Appeal To The Community For Information Leading To Arrest In The Murder Of Ladarius Clardy

PENSACOLA, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over one month has passed since Ladarius Clardy was murdered in the city he loved. The academically gifted and popular athlete had just returned to Pensacola from Kennesaw State University (GA), where he exhibited his leadership on and off the field. Majoring in cybersecurity, Ladarius aspired to join the National Football League and become a businessman in many other ventures. He appeared in two games during his college freshman year.

Tragically, on July 1, 2021, while visiting home from college, Ladarius was killed after 50 shots were fired into the vehicle that he was driving on Fairfield Drive in Pensacola. Ladarius fell victim to the callous violence and disregard for life by assailants who remain at large. Although several suspects have been questioned and nearly 100 tips were provided to authorities, no arrests have been made.

WHO:

Family members of LaDarius ClardyConcerned Parents and Community Leaders in Pensacola, Florida

WHAT:

Press Conference

WHEN:

August 5, 2021, at 10:00 AM (CST)

WHERE:

Artel Building (Old Courthouse) 223 Palafox Place Pensacola, Florida 32502

