The Family Of Diego Jimenez Morales Is Demanding Answers After His Tragic Drowning

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A family is demanding answers after their son, 17-year-old Diego Jimenez Morales drowned during a swim class at Valley High School in Santa Ana, CA earlier this month. Diego's family is still trying to piece together how this tragedy could have occurred. None of their attempts to obtain more information as to who was supervising the pool that day have been successful. The Santa Ana school district responded by releasing a short statement saying their investigation of the drowning was still ongoing.

The victim's family is represented by The Dominguez Firm, a personal injury law firm located in Los Angeles. In a recent press conference with members of the Jimenez Morales family, the firm's Founder and Managing Partner, J.J. Dominguez stated, "The family deserves more information. There should be transparency, justice and accountability. Our firm is determined to make sure this happens." He went on to add, "No family should receive a call telling them their child died on school grounds without any further information."

According to Diego's mother Sonia Morales, Valley High School staff had assured her two to three swim coaches would be present during class at all times. When she asked the school principal how the drowning could have happened, her response was she didn't know because she wasn't there when it happened.

Diego Jimenez Morales was in his second year of swim classes and there had been no incidents up until March 1 st. Family and friends remember him as an outgoing and respectful young man who dreamed of one day becoming a mechanical engineer. He was an exemplary student who was regularly recognized for his outstanding grades. Along with his many awards, one stand out was a letter from President Obama congratulating him on his academic accomplishments.

