The Extensive Use Of Smart Helmets And Rising Sales Of Two-Wheelers To Expand Growth Prospects Of Global Helmet Market, Asia Pacific To Emerge As Champion Growth Contributor, Opines TMR
ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The heightening sales of two-wheelers across the world may prove to be a great growth generator for the helmet market through the assessment period of 2020-2030. Helmets play an important role in sports for preventing head injuries. This factor may also bring expansive growth opportunities for the helmet market. In addition, the rapid increase in demand for smart helmets is also bringing considerable growth opportunities for the helmet market.
The researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR) predict the global helmet market to expand at a CAGR of ~6 percent through the forecast period of 2020-2030.
Manufacturers in the helmet market are producing face shields to cater to the rising demand for face coverings on the grounds of the COVID-19 outbreak. This will lead to an increase in the growth rate of the helmet market. New helmet norms by the government may also bring expansive growth opportunities for the helmet market.
Helmet Market: From Experts' Perspective
The TMR analysts point out the rising influence of technology in the helmet market. Technologically-advanced helmets will bring substantial growth opportunities for the helmet market according to the analysts. Next-gen helmets laced with features such as automatic emergency dialing numbers are assisting the manufacturers in the helmet market to gain global recognition according to the analysts.
Helmet Market: Major Revelations
- The smart helmet segment may incur substantial growth across the forecast period
- On the basis of the distribution channel, the online segment will contribute massively to the growth of the helmet market
- China and India are major markets for helmets in Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific was the fastest-growing market for helmets in 2019 and will continue the same through this assessment period
Helmet Market: Growth Boosters
Road accidents have become a grave concern across the globe. For preventing injuries to delicate body parts like the brain, a helmet is necessary. Growing initiatives among various countries to promote helmet usage while traveling on a motorbike and the rising awareness about helmets across the populace may assist the helmet market in deriving good growth.
- The entry of helmet manufacturers in the medical devices segment by producing face shields on the grounds of COVID-19 may help the helmet market to attract exponential growth
- Stringent rules set by numerous governments regarding the use of helmets while commuting on a motorbike are bringing immense growth prospects for the helmet market
- The surge in construction and sports activities around the world may bring good growth for the helmet market
How will India Emerge as Epicenter of Growth for Helmet Market?
Studds, a prominent player in the helmet market estimates that about 80 million people that commute on motorcycles or scooters every day still need helmets. These statistics display the need for helmets across the country. The current percentage of helmet usage in the country is 60 percent but has the potential to grow due to a plethora of factors. The compulsion of wearing a helmet across India may bring extensive growth for the helmet market.
The removal of weight restrictions on helmets in India by the Road Transport and Highways Ministry will allow the global manufacturers who could not meet the weight restrictions earlier to sell their products. This aspect may serve as a prominent growth generator for the helmet market. In addition, the authorities in Mumbai, a city in India have adopted smart helmets that can read the temperature of anyone in real-time, thus reducing the COVID-19 screening time. Such developments may bring heightened growth prospects for the helmet market.
Global Helmet Market: Segmentation
By Type
- Sports
- Bike Helmets
- Snowsport Helmets
- Equestrian Helmets
- Hockey Helmets
- Mountaineering Helmets
- Other Helmets
- Moto
- Roadbike Helmets
- MX Helmets
- Other Helmets
- Safety
- Industrial Helmets
- Military Helmets
- Police & Fire Squad Helmets
- Other Helmets
By Category
- Conventional Helmet
- Smart Helmet
- Others
By Gender
- Male
- Female
By Price
- Low
- Medium
- High
By Design
- Full Face
- Open Face
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
By Region
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
