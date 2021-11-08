The Expo Group Continues To Attract Experienced, Senior Team Members As It Strengthens Its Position As Architects For Connecting Communities

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Expo Group has added Michael Guillory as Vice President, Marketing and Communications and Brooke Graham as Senior Project Manager, as key leaders supporting the company's drive for growth and expansion.

Michael Guillory recently led Worldwide Corporate Brand Communications for Texas Instruments where he was responsible for the company's global brand, events and tradeshows, advertising, corporate messaging, and creative teams. Prior to TI, he served in marketing leadership positions for Philips Electronics and Sage Software. He has also been recognized with the American Marketing Association's Marketer of the Year award for Dallas and has been listed in the DCEO " Dallas 500 most influential business leaders" directory. "The Expo Group has a rich history of delivering unmatched, personalized support for clients while providing superior service," said Mr. Guillory. "I'm excited to lead creative and engaging efforts in marketing to build upon that legacy and serve as a catalyst for new levels of growth and awareness."

Brooke Graham joins The Expo Group after having served as a Client Solutions Manager for Freeman. She brings extensive experience with customer support, relationship management, experiential engagement and driving operational and logistical excellence. Brooke has been consistently recognized by many clients as "exceptionally detail oriented," known for "going above and beyond" to act as an extension of their teams. "I am passionate about exceeding the expectations of my clients and ensuring that their visions become a reality," said Brooke. "I know this type of customer focus has been the cornerstone for The Expo Group and I'm looking forward to bringing new levels of strategy and support to the team."

"We're excited that Michael and Brooke bring fresh perspectives and deep expertise in marketing and project management to our team," said The Expo Group President and COO Randy Pekowski. "This is an example of our ongoing initiative to hire industry-savvy professionals that bring proven expertise in their fields. We're thrilled to have them join The Expo Group family to support and extend our growth strategy."

About the Expo Group

The Expo Group serves as architects for connecting communities through the design and management of personalized, unforgettable tradeshows and events. The company helps its clients reimagine events by leveraging behavioral science to deliver customized brand experiences with valuable content, connections, and commerce. It has headquarters near Dallas with offices in Chicago, Las Vegas, Orlando and Washington D.C. For more information, visit theexpogroup.com or contact tpurdy@theexpogroup.com.

