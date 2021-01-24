The Executive Service Corps (ESC), The Premier Nonprofit Consultancy With The Mission Of Helping Make Nonprofits Successful, Is Proud To Announce The 2021 Nonprofit Advisory Council

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ESC Nonprofit Advisory Council provides guidance to ESC on: free professional education and resources ESC should provide to our nonprofit community (execservicecorps.

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ESC Nonprofit Advisory Council provides guidance to ESC on: free professional education and resources ESC should provide to our nonprofit community (execservicecorps.org/training), consultant and executive coach recruitment, screening, and retention practices (execservicecorps.org/join), services ESC should and shouldn't provide (execservicecorps.org/services), quality assurance efforts on ESC's services (execservicecorps.org/feedback), and opportunities for ESC partnerships to better serve our community. Both ESC and our community thank these civic leaders for their service.

Please join us in recognizing the 2021 Nonprofit Advisory Council: Donald J. Dew, MSW, President & CEO, Habilitative SystemsDr. Pat W. Mosena, PhD, President & CEO, Options for YouthNissa Rhee, MA, Executive Director, Borderless Magazine Pierre Lockett, Executive Director & Founder, Forward Momentum Chicago Nancy Sawle Knobloch, Executive Director, Family Service of Lake County Sejal Shah-Myers, MNA, Executive Director, Springboard Foundation Emily Raming, Executive Director, TotalLink2 Community Dan Hostetler, MNM, Executive Director, Above and Beyond Family Recovery Center Kia S. Smith, MFA, Executive Artistic Director, South Chicago Dance Theatre Mike Bertrand, LCSW, President and CEO, Lutheran Child and Family Services Rachelle Jervis, MBA, President and CEO, Executive Service Corps Kenneth Hobby, MBA, President, Cure SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy)Annie Palomino, MA, Executive Director, BandWith Chicago Cathy Russell, Chief Executive Officer, Boys and Girls Club of Elgin Fernando Diaz, Co-Founder, The Chicago Standard

