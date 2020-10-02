The Executive Leadership Council Publishes Second Edition Of Its Research Journal

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) today released the second edition of its publication, A Research Journal for Black Professionals, with articles exploring a wide-range of issues in the corporate world today. In the peer-reviewed journal, curated by The ELC's Institute for Leadership Development and Research, authors present research and views on how to dismantle managing diversity and hone in on eliminating anti-blackness, how to increase Black leaders in healthcare and how to use expatriate assignments as paths to the C-Suite.

Contributors to the Fall 2020 edition of the journal also provide a view into the myriad of changes facing corporations around the world. Many of those changes have and will impact the way corporations do business going forward. Most of those changes, the research suggests, present hardships for Black professionals.

"These are uncertain times across the globe, especially for Black professionals navigating the corporate culture amid the dual pandemics of COVID-19 and racism," said Crystal E. Ashby, Interim President and CEO of The Executive Leadership Council. "Within our journal's Fall edition, we address the intersection of social justice, racial equity and the COVID-19 crisis, and their impact on Black executives and the corporate environment."

The Fall 2020 publication follows the first edition published in Winter 2020, which focused on workforce development and presented strategies for increasing Black representation on corporate boards, decreasing the marginalization of Black executives and providing support for Black people in the workplace.

In introducing the journal's inaugural issue, Ashby emphasized the need for such a publication as it serves as a platform by and for Black executives.

"Our goal is to elevate thought leadership around Blacks in business through sharing more research, op-eds, and compelling stories," she wrote in the first journal's foreword. "These bodies of work will open opportunity for the development and advancement of the Black executive experience, which will positively impact the businesses and communities where we work and our families live."

About The Executive Leadership CouncilThe Executive Leadership Council opens channels of opportunity for the development of Black executives to positively impact business and our communities. An independent non-profit 501(c)(3) founded in 1986, The ELC is the pre-eminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-Suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises. Comprising more than 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-executive-leadership-council-publishes-second-edition-of-its-research-journal-301144974.html

SOURCE The Executive Leadership Council