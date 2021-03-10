The Evolved Traveler Curates "Fab Four" Small-Group Exotic Destination Journeys To Kickstart 2021 Travel

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Evolved Traveler, curator of worldwide luxury travel experiences designed to promote a sense of global community and sustainable tourism, announced four 10- to 14- night, small-group exotic journeys in late 2021, including Indonesia's Bali and the Raja Ampat archipelago, East Africa's Uganda and Tanzania, South Asia's Bhutan, and wild Mongolia in the East.

"We are unprecedentedly excited about these journeys. They are meant to tap into the pent-up demand for travel. But at the same time, satisfy our Guests' desire for more engaging experiences that have a positive impact on the world, both culturally and environmentally— now more important than ever." said The Evolved Traveler President, Justin Smith.

The "Fab Four" journeys, operating from mid-September to early-November, include Gorilla Tracking with Uganda's Gorilla Doctors & Tanzania Luxury Safari; Authentic Mongolia: The Golden Eagle Festival; Incredible Indonesia: Bali, Borobudur & Blue Seas; and Bhutan: Journey to the Land of Happiness with Dr. Rieki Crins.

Immersive Experiences and Positive ImpactEach itinerary is designed to offer unparalleled and authentic experiences, including engagements with: the renowned Ugandan Gorilla Doctors,a hands-on international veterinarian team who care for the mountain and Grauer's gorillas of the Virunga Range; members of the KOPELion Foundation, lion conservationists in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area of Tanzania; a Kazakh family, residing in a private, neighboring ger while attending the Golden Eagle Festival in Mongolia; and, accompanying Dr. RIeki Crins, a cultural anthropologistwho holds a Ph.D. in Sustainability while exploring Bhutan; touring the marine-rich biodiversity of Raja Ampat, and; biking through Bali.

"These are four once-in-a-lifetime journeys and encounters," says Smith. The Evolved Traveler also uses a portion of proceeds from each journey to offset carbon footprint and donate to not-for-profits organizations in each destination. "Our Guests practice sustainable lifestyles at home, so we're honored to be able to create opportunities for them to do so in their worldwide travels too."

