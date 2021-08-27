The Estée Lauder Companies To Webcast Presentation At Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Tracey T. Travis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Tracey T. Travis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) - Get Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A Report, will speak at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 8:40 to 9:10 AM ET.

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the presentation at http://www.elcompanies.com/investors. The webcast will be archived on the site.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers, marketers and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford Beauty, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, Kilian Paris, Too Faced, Dr. Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

