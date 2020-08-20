The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $.48 Per Share

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) - Get Report will pay a quarterly dividend of $.48 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock on September 15, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2020.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA, Too Faced and Dr. Jart+.

