The Estée Lauder Companies Holds Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) - Get Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A Report held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders today. William P. Lauder, Executive Chairman, chaired the meeting. Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer, reviewed recent financial results and the Company's long-term strategy.

At the meeting, stockholders elected Rose Marie Bravo, Paul J. Fribourg, Jennifer Hyman, and Barry S. Sternlicht to the Board of Directors. Stockholders also ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent auditors for the current fiscal year, and approved the advisory vote to approve executive compensation.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced and Dr. Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

