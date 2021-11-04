The Estée Lauder Companies 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting Of Stockholders To Be Held On November 12, 2021

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually on Friday, November 12, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) - Get Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A Report will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually on Friday, November 12, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET). Those wishing to access the webcast can visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EL2021.

For further information on the meeting, The Estée Lauder Companies' Proxy Statement is available at www.elcompanies.com/investors. The webcast will also be available for replay.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced and Dr. Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

