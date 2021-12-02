The Environmental Protection Agency Embraces Veritone's AiWARE To Meet Transparency Requirements In An Increasingly Virtual Meeting World

Veritone, Inc. (VERI) - Get Veritone, Inc. Report, creator of aiWARE, a hyper-extensive enterprise AI platform, announced today that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is the latest U.S. federal agency to leverage Veritone's aiWARE™. Driving this decision is the significant growth of audio and video recordings created by the agency on a daily basis. More often, public records requests are made for these recordings and the agency is obligated to redact personally identifiable and other sensitive information prior to disclosure. The scale of the problem has grown so large that agency personnel can no longer accomplish this task in an accurate and timely manner. Instead, automated redaction and content classification technology by Veritone will expedite these requests.

In addition to this most recent contract with the EPA, Veritone aiWARE is in use with various components within the US Department and Justice and US Department of Defense.

Since 1967, the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) has provided the public the right to request access to records from any federal agency. Federal agencies are required to disclose any information requested under the FOIA unless it falls under one of nine exemptions which protect interests such as personal privacy, national security, and law enforcement. The law was written before the internet and before the current pandemic which jump-started a proliferation of online meetings through communication platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet. For example, Zoom had 10 million daily participants on December 31, 2019. That number grew to 300 million by April 21, 2020. Further, The Sunshine Act requires that federal agencies generally must maintain a transcript or electronic recording of closed meetings and make all non-exempt portions of the transcript or recording available to the public. Veritone Redact is used by federal, state and local agencies throughout the United States and is found to reduce the time of redaction of sensitive information by up to 90% when compared to manual processes. In addition to Redact, The EPA will also be using Veritone Illuminate and aiWARE for Relativity to assist with their content discovery, redaction and disclosure obligations.

Jon Gacek, head of Government, Legal & Compliance at Veritone, said, "The EPA has always been a forward-thinking agency. In this case they are improving operational efficiency and accuracy by embracing the latest technology to automate the secure and timely fulfillment of video-based public records requests. aiWARE affords the agency the benefit to reallocate key personnel to matters that still require human oversight, while technology can automate the more repetitive, time-consuming and often error-prone task of identifying and redacting sensitive information."

