The Ensign Group Acquires Skilled Nursing Facility In Texas

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign TM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of Windsor Rehabilitation and Healthcare, a 108-bed skilled nursing facility, located in Terrell, TX. The acquisition was effective May 1, 2021.

"We are very excited to add another operation in North Texas and believe that this newer building is poised to do great things," said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. "We will continue to look for opportunities in Texas and are confident that our local clusters are well prepared for this addition and for additional growth," he added.

Kevin Niccum, President of Keystone Care LLC, Ensign's Texas-based subsidiary, added "Given some of the extra safety protocols that were needed due to the pandemic, we had extra time to prepare for this transition and have been able to get to know the Windsor team. We are very impressed with the whole group and look forward to combining our experience with theirs as we join in our efforts to become a helpful partner to the local healthcare community."

This acquisition brings Ensign's growing portfolio to 236 healthcare operations, 22 of which also include senior living operations, across thirteen states. Ensign owns 95 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

