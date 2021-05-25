The EnrichHER Business Financing Accelerator Program Is Seeking Diverse Founders In Need Of Funding To Grow Their Businesses

ATLANTA, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready to take your business to that next level but not sure how to get there? Is financing standing between you and your goals? Then the EnrichHER Business Financing Accelerator Program may be your solution.

EnrichHER , the only digital platform that connects New Majority founders to capital, is seeking participants for their June 8 Business Financing Accelerator Program , a five-week training series that fast-tracks access to loans, grant applications and venture capital. Open to companies at any stage, the Accelerator includes weekly training sessions, weekly office hours, access to funding application guides with commonly asked questions, email outreach templates, sample answers and scripts. Also included in the program is direct coaching and instruction from EnrichHER founder, Dr. Roshawnna Novellus, who's helped companies raise $14 million and counting. Additionally, participants gain access to a community of 47,000 other diverse founders that they can network with for valuable business insights.

Since launching in 2019, EnrichHER's Accelerator has helped over 48 companies elevate their businesses and obtain financing resources and tools. In one of the 2020 cohorts alone, the program galvanized $375,000 in funding for 7 companies. Founders from Freeman Capital , Tello Films and Kushae are just a few of the alums that went through the EnrichHER Accelerator and are now thriving.

"Our philosophy at EnrichHER is that providing capital for businesses with diverse leaders is the key to economic empowerment, inclusive economic growth, and overall gender equality," says Dr. Novellus. "As the number of sustainable diverse businesses increases, society as a whole will benefit from inclusive job growth as well as products and services that better reflect the input of the people they serve. The EnrichHER Accelerator Program is designed to help us further this cause."

To learn more about the Accelerator and sign up for the next cohort on June 8, visit enrichher.com/accelerator .

ABOUT ENRICHHEREnrichHER is a financial technology platform that matches revenue-generating companies led by women and founders of color to individual and institutional sources of funding. Since 2017, EnrichHER has deployed upwards of $4 million through its platform and matched business-owners to $14 million in working capital through its Accelerator. By providing capital, coaching, and connections, we are fueling the fastest-growing demographic of business owners. Our network has engaged with over 23,000 advocates through its digital community and in-person activations.

