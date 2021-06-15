The Endometriosis Foundation Of America Names MyEndometriosisTeam Its Official Online Community

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyHealthTeams , creator of the largest and fastest-growing social networks for people facing chronic health conditions, today announced its partnership with the nonprofit organization Endometriosis Foundation of America (EndoFound). EndoFound's mission is to increase endometriosis awareness, fund landmark research, provide advocacy, and educate the public and medical community. EndoFound has selected MyEndometriosisTeam , the MyHealthTeams' social network for women living with endometriosis, as its official online community.

More than 115,000 individuals living with endometriosis have already joined MyEndometriosisTeam to find the people, support, and information they need to better manage their condition. EndoFound reaches millions of women facing endometriosis, providing patient education, advocacy and resources that advance understanding. Together, EndoFound and MyEndometriosisTeam are committed to addressing the needs of the 1 in 10 women facing endometriosis.

"The journey to diagnosis and finding a treatment plan that works for them is often long and painful for many individuals living with endometriosis," said Margaret Caspler Cianci, Executive Director of EndoFound. "Being able to easily connect in a safe, private social network with others facing similar challenges and quickly access trusted information from medical experts provides valuable validation and education. MyEndometriosisTeam is an inspiring example of women showing up for each other - sharing firsthand experiences, practical tips and emotional support."

EndoFound and MyEndometriosisTeam have collaborated together on many successful initiatives over the past several years, and based on positive feedback from their respective communities, the two organizations are now entering this long-term partnership. Together, they will engage and educate women facing endometriosis through joint content development, physician interviews and live Q&A, and community events.

Launched in 2015, MyEndometriosisTeam is a free, password-protected and monitored social network with more than 115,000 registered members. In addition to finding relevant medical information in the Resources section of the social network, members ask questions, get answers, and share conversation with other people just like them who understand the challenges of living with endometriosis.

"EndoFound is a bright light in the lives of millions of women and is doing such valuable work advancing awareness and treatment of endometriosis," said Mary Ray, cofounder and COO of MyHealthTeams. "Together with EndoFound, MyEndometriosisTeam will positively impact even more women with this disease through trusted information and social support that helps them thrive."

This new partnership expands on MyHealthTeams' work with many leading patient organizations, including the National Psoriasis Foundation , Global Vitiligo Foundation and the PCOS Awareness Association .

About EndometriosisEndometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the inner lining of the uterus, also known as the endometrium, is found outside its normal location, where the tissue should not be. This may result in inflammation, as the tissue even outside the uterus will respond to the monthly fluctuations of the menstrual cycle. The disease affects 1 in 10 reproductive-aged individuals (aged 12-52) - an estimated 200 million women worldwide - and many often experience a decade-long delay in diagnosis. Currently, there is no known exact cause of endometriosis, and there is no cure. About EndoFoundThe Endometriosis Foundation of America (EndoFound) was co-founded by Padma Lakshmi and Tamer Seckin, MD. in 2009. It strives to increase disease recognition, provide advocacy, facilitate expert surgical training, and fund landmark endometriosis research. Engaged in a robust campaign to inform both the medical community and the public, EndoFound places particular emphasis on the critical importance of early diagnosis and effective intervention while simultaneously providing education to the next generation of medical professionals and their patients.

About MyHealthTeams MyHealthTeams believes that if you are diagnosed with a chronic condition, it should be easy to find and connect with others like you. MyHealthTeams creates social networks that provide support and information for people living with a chronic health condition. Millions of people have joined one of the company's 41 highly engaged communities focusing on the following conditions: Alzheimer's, amyloidosis, asthma, autism, breast cancer, COPD, chronic pain, Crohn's and ulcerative colitis, depression, diabetes (type 2), eczema, endometriosis, epilepsy, fibromyalgia, food allergies, heart disease, hemophilia, hidradenitis suppurativa, HIV, hyperhidrosis, irritable bowel syndrome, leukemia, lung cancer, lupus, lymphoma, migraines, multiple sclerosis, myeloma, myeloproliferative neoplasms, narcolepsy, obesity, osteoporosis, ovarian cancer, Parkinson's, PCOS, psoriasis, pulmonary hypertension, rheumatoid arthritis, spinal muscular atrophy, spondylitis, and vitiligo. MyHealthTeams' social networks are available in 13 countries.

