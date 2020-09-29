The ElSohly Award Sponsored By Heidolph North America And Presented By The Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision Announces 2021 Winners

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision (CANN) was founded in 2015 to build a home within the American Chemical Society for cannabis chemists.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision (CANN) was founded in 2015 to build a home within the American Chemical Society for cannabis chemists. CANN has established the first ever award for cannabis scientists known as the ElSohly Award.

"We're grateful that this award has been able to provide researchers, students, and industry professionals with resources to present their work at each Spring National Meeting of the American Chemical Society during our ElSohly Award Symposium." - Kyle Boyar, Vice Chair and Awards Committee Chair of CANN

Dr. Avinash Dalmia

"An Innovative LC-MS/MS Method with dual ESI and APCI Source for 'Analysis of all of Pesticides regulated by California in Cannabis and hemp related matrices'"

Avinash Dalmia received his PhD in chemical engineering in 1996 from Case Western Reserve University in Ohio. Dalmia is a principal scientist and leader for the cannabis application group at PerkinElmer. He pioneered the development of an LC-MS/MS method with dual ESI/APCI source for analysis of all pesticides in cannabis and hemp. His most recent research interest is in analysis of low levels of pesticides and cannabinoids in hemp and cannabis related matrices. During his career, he has published 6 papers and 20 patents.

Dr. Jerry King

"A Physicochemical Approach for Understanding and Optimizing Cannabis Constituent Extraction and Fractionation - Use of Solubility Parameter Theory"

Jerry King has over 55 years of experience in the field of chemistry, chemical engineering and food technology. He has worked in government, industrial, academic and consulting environments. Dr. King has published over 275 documents, including government reports, and holds 3 patents.

Dr. Laura Mercolini

"The role and drive of academic research in Cannabis testing advances".

Laura Mercolini is Associate Professor of Medicinal Chemistry at Alma Mater Studiorum - University of Bologna and Head of the research group of Pharmaco-Toxicological Analysis (PTA Lab) at the Department of Pharmacy and Biotechnology. Her research activity is focused on the development of innovative strategies for the analysis of cannabinoids and other psychotropic drugs in biological and non-biological samples and of advanced technologies for sampling and pretreatment.

Matt Weschler

"Nanoscale Investigation of Hemp using Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) and Focused Ion Beam (FIB)"

Matt Weschler is an organic chemist who started using supercritical CO2 extraction to create premium CBD products. His company Peak City CBD uses locally grown organic hemp to produce CBD oils that are formulated into a variety of products.

