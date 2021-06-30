The Ellison - Unit Bedroom (Photo: Business Wire)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS) - Get Report ("PAC" or the "Company") today completed the acquisition of The Ellison, a 250-Unit Class A multifamily community in Kennesaw, Georgia, a strong and growing submarket in the Atlanta MSA. The Ellison is currently 100% leased. The addition of The Ellison to our Sunbelt portfolio increases our total multifamily units to 11,393 and increases our multifamily units in the Atlanta MSA to 1,811, or approximately 15.9% of our multifamily portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005915/en/

The Ellison - Located in Kennesaw, GA. (Photo: Business Wire)

Jeff Sherman, President of Multifamily, said, "The Ellison is another best in class investment that squarely fits within our strategy to acquire newly constructed suburban Sunbelt properties. PAC also served as The Ellison's property manager overseeing a very successful lease-up, where 100% leased status was attained in less than 6 months. Additionally, this community faces limited new supply and is located in the top-rated Cobb County school district." Mr. Sherman added, "The opportunity to acquire The Ellison came through a real estate loan investment that PAC made for the development of the community in 2019 and once again underscores the significant value from the embedded pipeline inherent in these loans."

John A. Isakson, Chief Financial Officer, said, "Our acquisition of The Ellison is a great example of the continued value of our real estate investment loan program. The assets in this program earn a good return for us during the term of the loan and provide a unique pipeline for us to acquire assets. We look forward to continuing to grow this program in the future."

About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS) - Get Report is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers and Class A office buildings. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans. As of March 31, 2021, the Company owned or was invested in 117 properties in 13 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States. Learn more at www.pacapts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "trend", "will", "expects", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "believes", "goals", "objectives", "outlook" and similar expressions. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including risks related to the closing of the transaction and timing thereof. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, but are not limited to, (a) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related federal, state and local government actions on PAC's business operations and the economic conditions in the markets in which PAC operates; (b) PAC's ability to mitigate the impacts arising from COVID-19; (c) the closing of the sale of seven of our office properties and one real estate loan investment and (d) those disclosed in PAC's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PAC undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

Additional Information

The SEC has declared effective the registration statement filed by the Company for each of our public offerings. Before you invest, you should read the final prospectus, and any prospectus supplements forming a part of the registration statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. In particular, you should carefully read the risk factors described in the final prospectus and in any related prospectus supplement and in the documents incorporated by reference in the final prospectus and any related prospectus supplement. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Company or its dealer manager, Preferred Capital Securities, LLC, will arrange to send you a prospectus with respect to the Series A1/M1 Offering upon request by contacting John A. Isakson at (770) 818-4109, 3284 Northside Parkway NW, Suite 150, Atlanta, Georgia 30327.

The final prospectus for the Series A1/M1 Offering, dated October 22, 2019, can be accessed through the following link:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1481832/000148183219000097/a424b5-2019seriesamshares.htm

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005915/en/