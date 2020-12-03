The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Hosts The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS: Virtual On World AIDS Day, December 1, 2020

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, on World AIDS Day, The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) hosted The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS: VIRTUAL broadcast. The elegant evening, hosted by ETAF ambassador Kathy Ireland, was generously supported by Presenting Sponsor Gilead Sciences Inc., and Diamond Sponsor BVLGARI.

Link to Screenshots, HERE

The one-hour broadcast reflected Elizabeth Taylor's vision of an AIDS-free world, with moving messages about the nearly 40-year fight against AIDS, from President Bill Clinton, Ambassador Deborah Birx, Colin Farrell, Sir Elton John and David Furnish, Aileen Getty, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Judith Light, and a moving performance by music icon Vanessa Williams.

The live auction was conducted by Lydia Fenet in partnership with Christie's, powered by Charitybuzz, and included a walk-on role in the upcoming Elizabeth Taylor biopic, and a luxury travel package by BVLGARI.

Earvin "Magic" and Cookie Johnson presented the inaugural Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award to Gilead Sciences, Inc. for their global leadership in HIV treatment and prevention. Through their innovation and medical advances, countless lives are being saved, and many more people have avoided contracting HIV. The award was accepted by the Chairman and CEO of Gilead Sciences, Inc., Daniel O'Day. Prior to the event, a VIP Pre-Show was hosted by esteemed fashion designer and cookbook author, Zac Posen, sponsored by Dr. Gabriel Chiu of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, Inc. The pre-show was produced by Rolling Live Studios.

The Host Committee included Dr. Gabriel Chiu and Christine Chiu, President Bill Clinton, Colin Farrell, Aileen Getty, Whoopi Goldberg, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Kathy Ireland, Sir Elton John and David Furnish, Earvin "Magic" and Cookie Johnson, Elizabeth Segerstrom, and Barbra Streisand.

The event was also sponsored by American Airlines, ETAF's official airline.

ABOUT ETAFWorking tirelessly on the AIDS crisis throughout the 1980s, Elizabeth Taylor establishedThe Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) in 1991 to carry out her vision for an AIDS-free world. ETAF works to provide the direct care needed for people living with and affected by HIV and AIDS. Emphasizing Elizabeth's voice, commitment and concentration on marginalized communities, ETAF's advocacy agenda now includes work to modernize the criminal laws and penalties that affect people living with HIV. ETAF's work has also expanded to ensure that HIV prevention education and access to treatment is available through domestic and international initiatives. www.etaf.org

ABOUT GILEAD SCIENCESGilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Gilead is dedicated to transforming and simplifying care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. We also recognize that it takes more than medicine to address challenges patients and communities face in accessing the best possible care, and we know that passion for scientific discovery alone — and that Gilead alone — cannot solve these challenges. Gilead applies the same values of partnership, integrity, and dedication to our work tackling the social and structural challenges that patients, healthcare providers and other partners must overcome to identify and elevate the best possible solutions.

ABOUT BVLGARIBvlgari was founded in Rome in 1884 as a jewelry shop and quickly established a reputation for Italian excellence with exquisite craftsmanship and magnificent jewelry creations. The Company's international success has evolved into a global and diversified luxury purveyor of products and services ranging from fine jewels and watches to accessories, perfumes and hotels, with an unrivalled network of outlets in the world's most exclusive areas. Since 2011 Bvlgari is part of the LVMH Group. The Company promotes numerous cultural sponsorship projects, and since 2009 has joined Save the Children in education and emergency situation programs to help the most vulnerable children around the world. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis in 2020, Bvlgari promoted the Bvlgari Virus Free fund and launched a collaboration with the Oxford Jenner Institute establishing the Bvlgari Scholarships to financially support students within the vaccine development group. Furthermore, in collaboration with Rockefeller University, the Brand has launched the Bvlgari Women & Science Fellowship in Covid-19 Research. Bvlgari proudly supports The Elizabeth Taylor Ball as the actress has been a loyal Bvlgari patron all over her life, with the Maison's most exquisite creations intertwining her sentimental life and generous charitable initiatives. www.bulgari.com

ABOUT AMERICAN AIRLINESAmerican Airlines Group is the holding company for American Airlines. Together with regional partners operating as American Eagle, American offers an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries. American is a founding member of the oneworld alliance, whose members and members-elect serve nearly 1,000 destinations with 14,250 daily flights to 150 countries. This year, American Airlines Group Inc. topped Fortune Magazine's list of best business turnarounds, and its stock joined the S&P 500 index. Connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines

American Airlines is the official airline of The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

CONTACT: Caroline StegnerRogers & Cowan PMK Caroline.stegner@rogersandcowanpmk.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-elizabeth-taylor-aids-foundation-hosts-the-elizabeth-taylor-ball-to-end-aids-virtual-on-world-aids-day-december-1-2020-301185214.html

SOURCE The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation