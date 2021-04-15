The Elite Cars Proudly Announces Its Exclusive Partnership Of The Jetour Brand In The United Arab Emirates

DUBAI, UAE, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elite Cars has been leading the automotive industry in this region for a number of years and has a vision to continue growing its market share across the UAE.

With multiple showrooms in the country which house only the most iconic collection of supercars, exotics and luxury cars from a wide range of marques, and after a thorough market analysis and with complete confidence, The Elite Cars brings to you a brand that they trust - Jetour.

Bringing joint-venture British technology and global market performance to the UAE, The Elite Cars has signed an exclusive deal to expand their portfolio.

This partnership brings over 20 years of combined formidable experience in the automotive industry and remarkable global market performance, therefore bringing quality and trust to its customers.

Jetour exudes smart living, without compromising luxury and comfort. With its seven-seat space, cost-efficiency, intelligent driving experience and wide-angle integrated panoramic sunroof, Jetour adds plenty of elegance to The Elite Cars' product range.

The Elite Cars invite you to explore more with Jetour. Discover Jetour's most sought-after models X70 and X90.

Experience affordable luxury like never before and avail exclusive finance options, *five-year warranty or 150,000 km, three years or 60,000 km service contract, free Insurance and free registration - offering you complete peace of mind.

Jetour's level of standard and excellence is mirrored by The Elite Cars' leading reputation for trustworthiness, reliability, first-class service and class leading products.

Learn more about Jetour and visit The Elite Cars showrooms today.

Contact The Elite Cars at (+971) 600-543628 or alternatively email them on info@theelitecars.com for more information, otherwise visit their website www.jetour.ae or www.theelitecars.com.

*Terms and conditions apply.

