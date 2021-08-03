The Elect Black Women PAC Is Now On Crowdpac

These Dynamic Organizations Announce New Collaboration to Raise Dollars and Awareness for Black Women Candidates in Federal, State and Municipal Elections

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowdpac and the Elect Black Women PAC announced today that all candidates endorsed by the Elect Black Women PAC will be featured on Crowdpac and will be able to utilize Crowdpac's suite of campaign-friendly tools and services. Crowdpac will also promote these candidates to its million-plus members and its four million email subscribers.

"All of us at the Elect Black Women PAC are in awe of the reach that Crowdpac offers to our endorsed candidates," said Ruby Powell-Dennis, the PAC's Founder. "We are the place black women candidates come for early investment and to share their powerful stories with the rest of the country. Crowdpac is the perfect place for us to do that."

The mission of the Elect Black Women PAC is to expand the narrative about black women in leadership by investing early in black women candidates running for federal, state, and municipal elections. The Elect Black Women PAC offers candidates amplification, connection, and encouragement. Crowdpac offers candidates a modern platform to reach a bord audience of donors, volunteers, and voters interested in progressive causes.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Elect Black Women PAC," said Crowdpac's Christopher Tavlarides. "Our missions are clearly aligned. The one million people on Crowdpac want to help elect strong candidates to offices at all levels, and increasing the diversity of those leaders is a passion for our members."

Crowdpac's features for the Elect Black Women PAC endorsed campaigns include one click donations, integrated SMS and email capabilities, virtual campaign rallies, campaign stores for selling merchandise, secure direct messaging between campaigns and contributors, and Crowdpac TV to create and post campaign videos.

About Crowdpac and the Elect Black Women PACCrowdpac was launched in 2014 to support progressive candidates and causes and to date has raised over $32 million in pledges and contributions with donations averaging $53.37. To learn more, visit www.crowdpac.com.

The Elect Black Women PAC was established in 2020 to raise fund to elect new leaders who understand the systemic roots of the violence, trauma, and inequities present in the everyday lives of Americans. To learn more, visit www.electblackwomenpac.com.

