The Edge AI And Vision Alliance Announces The 2021 Vision Tank Start-Up Competition Winners At The Embedded Vision Summit

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge AI and Vision Alliance today announced the two winners of this year's Vision Tank Start-Up Competition. The annual competition showcases the best new ventures developing visual AI and computer vision products. During the final round of the competition, five finalists pitched their companies and products to a panel of judges in front of a live audience. The judges picked the winner of the Judges' Award, while attendees chose the winner of the Audience Choice Award.

JUDGES' AWARD: Retrocausal An industry leader in systems that help manufacturing workers avoid assembly mistakes, be more efficient at their daily jobs and improve the processes they drive: www.retrocausal.ai

AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD: Opteran TechnologiesA brain biomimicry spin-out from the University of Sheffield, leveraging over eight years of research and 600 million years of evolution to understand how insect brains navigate and enable a new dawn for autonomy in machines: opteran.com

"We are seeing an amazing number and variety of new ventures using computer vision and visual AI to power products and solutions—across all industries," said Jeff Bier, Founder of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance and General Chair of the Embedded Vision Summit. "I'm delighted to congratulate Retrocausal and Opteran Technologies for their progress towards bringing truly innovative technologies and solutions to fruition."

As winner of the Vision Tank Judges' Award, Retrocausal receives a $5,000 cash prize, and both winners receive a one-year membership in the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. In addition, the companies get one-on-one advice from the judges, and introductions to potential investors, customers, employees and suppliers.

Now celebrating its tenth year, the Embedded Vision Summit was held online, May 25-28. The conference is focused exclusively on practical, deployable computer vision and AI and attracts a global audience of professionals developing vision-enabled products.

About the Edge AI and Vision AllianceThe Edge AI and Vision Alliance is a worldwide industry partnership bringing together technology providers and end product companies who are creating and enabling innovative and practical applications for computer vision and edge AI. Membership is open to any company that supplies or uses technology for edge AI and vision systems and applications. For more information, visit edge-ai-vision.com .

