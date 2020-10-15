The Economist Group And ExamPAL Collaborate To Enhance GMAT Tutor And GRE Tutor Test Prep Products

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The Economist Group announced new improved features to its GMAT and GRE test-prep products to help students on their journey to academic success.

The new and improved GMAT and GRE test prep products, reimagined in collaboration with examPAL, a pioneering online education provider, will provide students with advanced ways to prepare for admission tests through the online tutor software, tutoring service, and associated technical and customer support. The "PAL" methodology - Precise, Alternative, Logical - teaches students how to solve any question in one of three ways, and the training system, the PALgorithm, uses "PAL" to improve students' cognitive flexibility. This innovative approach allows the system to predict the best way for the user to solve each question as opposed to "one-size-fits-all" solutions provided by a book or a tutor.

Siriliya Nawalkar, Director Product Portfolio at The Economist Group said: "The current climate accelerated the shift to online tests and online preparation, which encouraged us to enhance even further the capabilities of our educational products to meet the ever-changing demands of our students. This is why, we are pleased to be partnering with examPAL to build upon the success of our educational products and take the combined offer to the next level in the test prep market."

Over the last 20 years, The Economist Group's educational products, including The Economist GMAT Tutor and The Economist GRE Tutor have played a key role in supporting students across the globe. The collaboration with examPAL reaffirms the Group renewed focus in the education sector and unique position as one of the market leaders for GMAT and GRE test prep.

"We are very excited to be working with a partner with the brand recognition and global reach of The Economist, who have been helping students prepare for their masters and PhD degrees for many years," says Oren Jackman, CEO and co-founder of examPAL. "We wanted to work with a brand who had a true affinity for both business and academia and The Economist, with its trusted voice and opinion, is the perfect fit. We look forward to combining examPAL's and The Economist's knowledge and expertise to provide market-leading, interactive, entertaining—and personalised—experiences that you would expect from online education companies in 2020."

About The Economist Group The Economist Group is built on high-quality, independent analysis which runs through all of its businesses. Based in London and serving a global readership and client base, the group publishes print and digital products, produces global events, and offers a range of subscription and other services for clients and readers. Its flagship businesses include The Economist newspaper, and research and analysis division The Economist Intelligence Unit.

Its education activities include the GMAT and GRE teach and test platforms, the Which MBA rankings and The Economist Education Foundation, a charitable trust.

About examPAL examPAL was created with the combined talents of over 100 professionals from multiple industries, including educators, test-prep experts, data scientists, designers and software developers. examPAL has received multiple industry awards and recognition, including being an SXSWEdu and Microsoft Innovate.AI finalist (chosen with 8 other AI companies out of 117) and winning the Google-sponsored DLD Innovation award and the GESA (Global Edtech Startup Award) local bronze. examPAL's ACT and SAT online test prep courses will soon join its GMAT and GRE courses, which have helped over 200,000 students from 180 countries on their way to their Master's and PhDs. examPAL students have awarded it 5 stars on Trustpilot.

