The Economist Expands Education Offering With The Launch Of "Executive Education"

Course curriculum created and delivered by Economist journalists who bring real-world experience to the programme; first course on international relations launches in May in collaboration with GetSmarter

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The Economist, one of the most widely recognised and thought-provoking global brands, announced the launch of "The Economist Executive Education", a new online executive education programme designed to give business executives an edge in their careers.

Participants can register interest for the first course now: https://www.economist.com/execeducation

Created by Economist journalists and featuring experts around the world, the new offering is designed for senior leaders and executives across a range of industries. The online courses will deliver actionable insights, practical skills and networking opportunities to help participants advance in their careers and shape the future of their organisations. Course content will be relevant to all sectors of business, finance, technology, professional services, public policy, nonprofit and government, and will be delivered through a variety of formats including videos, podcasts and guest talks from global leaders. Participants will receive a vibrant, engaging and innovative learning experience.

" The Economist's executive education programme will bring the rigour and intelligence we apply to our journalism to the growing world of online education. The courses, conceived and written by our reporters and editors, will deliver practical insights and stimulating analysis on the most pressing topics and themes" said Bob Cohn, President, The Economist.

The first six-week course, "The New Global Order: How Politics, Business and Technology are Changing," launches in May and will equip participants with an advanced and extensive view of today's world order. Participants can register their interest here . A second course, on writing for business, is slated for the autumn.

The course has been created in collaboration with GetSmarter , a brand of global education technology leader 2U, Inc. GetSmarter brings learners access to premium online short courses on cutting-edge topics from great universities and thought leaders across the globe.

The Economist's philosophy has been rooted in progress and education since it was first published in 1843 to "take part in the severe contest" against ignorance. This mission continues to guide The Economist's editorial coverage and beyond - since 2012 it has been committed to children's education via its charity, The Economist Educational Foundation . This independent charity works with young people from low income backgrounds to build essential knowledge of current affairs, critical thinking, communication skills and confidence to help them succeed in education and beyond.

About The Economist With a growing global audience and a reputation for insightful analysis and perspective on every aspect of world events, The Economist is one of the most widely recognised and well-read current affairs brands in the world. In addition to its flagship Economist.com and weekly print and digital editions, The Economist publishes Espresso, a daily news app and Global Business Review, a bilingual English-Chinese product. Economist Radio produces The Intelligence the award-winning daily podcast and several weekly podcasts. Economist Films produces short- and long-form video. The Economist maintains robust social communities on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Medium and other social networks. A recipient of many editorial and marketing awards, The Economist was named the most trusted news source by the 2017 Trusting News Project Report.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-economist-expands-education-offering-with-the-launch-of-executive-education-301228367.html

SOURCE The Economist