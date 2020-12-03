The Economic Development Authority Of Western Nevada And TerraScale To Host Virtual Press Conference On December 8 To Introduce Its Energos Reno Project

CULVER CITY, Calif. and RENO, Nev., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraScale , a clean infrastructure design and development firm committed to transforming and modernizing digital infrastructure, together with The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) will host a virtual press conference on Tuesday, December 8 at 12:00 p.m. PT to introduce TerraScale's Energos Reno project and the role of AlphaStruxure in the project.

The project will include the development of a data center that will leverage renewable energy infrastructure. Energos Reno is a large-scale mixed-use development near Reno, Nevada that aims to enable secure storage and transmission of data between government agencies and commercial clients. TerraScale intends to develop a data center as well as further develop renewable energy infrastructure assets. The project site will also act as a pilot ground for new and emerging green technologies.

AlphaStruxure envisions playing a key role to support Project Energos as the Energy as a Service provider, aiming to design, build, finance, own and operate an integrated energy solution that is custom-tailored to the project's needs. AlphaStruxure is supporting the team's vision to lead the sustainable data center movement by providing an optimized mix of distributed energy resources including solar, battery energy storage, on-site generation, and advanced microgrid controls.

TerraScale and its project development partners will also integrate an Ambri energy storage system as part of the project. The Energos Reno project is expected to strengthen and contribute towards the region's economic vitality and growth as well as create new jobs.

Additionally, TerraScale's Energos Reno project will also provide research and development opportunities with major universities across the U.S. and hopes to collaborate with the University of Nevada, Reno to offer future internships, jobs, and more. Brian Sandoval, President of the University of Nevada, Reno will be on hand to discuss how TerraScale's Energos Reno can provide new opportunities for students looking to build their knowledge of green infrastructure and sustainability.

Details for the event are as follows:

When:

Tuesday, December 8 at 12:00 p.m. PT

Press Conference Participants:

Mike Kazmierski, President & CEO, EDAWN

Nevada Lieutenant Governor, Kate Marshall

Brian Sandoval, President University of Nevada Reno

Danny Hayes, CEO, TerraScale

Mark Schonberg, President, TerraScale

Michal Oprzadek, Senior Vice President, AlphaStruxure

Adam Briggs, Chief Commercial Officer, Ambri

Where:

Online - to register for the virtual press conference, please click here . Participants can also tune into the livestream on Facebook here

About TerraScale

TerraScale is a clean infrastructure design and development firm that is transforming and modernizing digital infrastructures around the world. Through the company's consortium, TerraScale takes a unique approach to future-proofing our planet by collaborating with the best in class green engineering, technology, real estate, fiber and energy construction firms globally, to ensure maximum value delivery across the lifecycle of its projects. Whether site development or build-to-suit, colocation, hyperscale or regional strategies, TerraScale's projects and programs are designed to meet the needs of government and industry in the most responsible, secure and sustainable manner.

For more information on TerraScale, please visit: https://terrascale.org

About EDAWN:

The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada is a private/public partnership established in 1983 committed to adding quality jobs to the region by recruiting new companies, supporting the success of existing companies, and assisting newly forming companies, to diversify the economy and have a positive impact on the quality of life in Greater Reno- Sparks. For more information, visit www.edawn.org .

