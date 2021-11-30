The Duckhorn Portfolio Publishes Inaugural Responsibility And Sustainability Report

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (" Duckhorn" or the " Company," (NYSE: NAPA), North America's premier luxury wine company, has released its inaugural Responsibility and Sustainability Report (" ESG Report").

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (" Duckhorn" or the " Company," (NAPA) , North America's premier luxury wine company, has released its inaugural Responsibility and Sustainability Report (" ESG Report"). The ESG Report, prepared by the Duckhorn's leadership team and its internal ESG department, with oversight by its Board of Directors, discusses the Company's commitment to enhancing its stewardship of the land, championing its employees and communities in new ways and reinforcing its focus on responsive and transparent corporate governance.

"Our commitment to excellence continues to shape every facet of our business, from how we sustainably grow grapes and make our wine to holistically supporting our employees and communities," said Alex Ryan, Duckhorn's President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. "The publication of our first Responsibility and Sustainability Report continues in this tradition and highlights the impact we aspire to make through our work in our vineyards, wineries and the communities in which we live and work. This also exemplifies our commitment as a company to create a sustainable corporate culture of long-term value creation for our stockholders.

"This inaugural ESG Report represents the culmination of our work over the past 45 years as a company, establishing a baseline against which we can measure our progress and a first look at how we see our ESG initiatives evolving in the years to come," said Sean Sullivan, Duckhorn's Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel, who leads the ESG team at the Company. "Over the next year, we look forward to advancing quantitative and qualitative goals that will help us organize our efforts, set targets and develop implementation plans to achieve those results."

The Duckhorn ESG Report highlights the Company's commitment to quality, diversity, integrity, innovation and environmental sustainability, including water conservation, enhanced employee health and safety, customer privacy, ethical business practices, data privacy and enterprise risk management.

Key highlights include:

Sustainable Agriculture : Duckhorn has implemented sustainable practices, including the use of the permaculture framework, to guide farming operations and has increased the use of cover-crops to support nutrient-dense soil regeneration.

: Duckhorn has implemented sustainable practices, including the use of the permaculture framework, to guide farming operations and has increased the use of cover-crops to support nutrient-dense soil regeneration. Diversity and Inclusion : Duckhorn developed and launched company-wide diversity and inclusion training modules focused on building respect and integrity in the workplace and recognizing potential biases.

: Duckhorn developed and launched company-wide diversity and inclusion training modules focused on building respect and integrity in the workplace and recognizing potential biases. Responsible Packaging: Duckhorn responds to the large shipping and packaging impact on the carbon footprint of the wine industry by prioritizing regional sourcing and recyclable packaging materials and sourcing regional materials.

The Company established its ESG priorities and areas of action by conducting a broad stakeholder inquiry, relying on feedback from internal stakeholders, analysis of ESG frameworks, review of best disclosure practices and perspectives from the investor community.

Duckhorn identified six United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as a framework in setting Company-level priorities:

Good Health and Well Being (UN SDG 3)

Clean Water and Sanitation (UN SDG 6)

Reduced Inequalities (UN SDG 10)

Responsible Consumption and Production (UN SDG 12)

Climate Action (UN SDG 13)

Life on Land (UN SDG 15)

Duckhorn's 2021 Responsibility and Sustainability Report can be found on the Company's IR website: ir.duckhorn.com/governance/responsiblityandsustainability

