The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. Announces Filing Of Registration Statement ForProposed Initial Public Offering

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. ("Duckhorn") today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Duckhorn intends to apply to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NAPA."

J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and Jefferies are acting as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives for the proposed offering. Barclays, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Evercore ISI and RBC Capital Markets are also acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus.

Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560 or by telephone at 800-221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022 or by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@jefferies.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.

The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of luxury wines in North America. The acclaimed Duckhorn Portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne, each with its own dedicated winemaker.

