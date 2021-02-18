The Dr. Huey P Newton Foundation And Black Panther Party Alumni Partner With The Oakland A's, Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, San Jose Earthquakes And Oakland Roots To Celebrate Black History Month

Featured Bay Area Artists, Athletes and Activists Include Ryan Coogler and Charles King from 'Judas and The Black Messiah,' Marshawn Lynch, Bip Roberts, Juan Toscano-Anderson and More with Special Performances by Goapele and Syncopated Ladies

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Huey P Newton Foundation is joining forces with five members of Bay Area Unite, a coalition of Bay Area professional sports teams to rally community engagement and awareness for Black History Month.

"The Black Panther Party Celebration of Activism"virtual program will broadcast via Facebook Live, Instagram and YouTube on February 24 th at 12:00 p.m. PST/ 3:00 p.m. EST. The event will showcase a discussion of the origins and outcomes of Black Panther Party-led activism, a tribute to the " Black Panther Party 10 Program; What We Want, What We Believe," special performances and an exclusive look into Judas and the Black Messiah. Funds will be raised for the Foundation during the program.

According to Black Panther alumna Fredrika Newton, widow of Party co-founder Huey Newton and Foundation founder/president: "Our goal with this event is to celebrate Black History Month through the lens of activism. The Black Panther Party built more than 60 survival programs through organization, determination and a steadfast focus on improving our communities. This is an understated yet incredibly important chapter in Black history and most certainly a bedrock of and inspiration for the activism we see today."

The Dr. Huey P Newton Foundation has partnered with the Judas and the Black Messiah impact campaign in honor of Black History Month. As part of the program, the film's producers Ryan Coogler and Charles King, will be appearing to discuss activism through arts and culture. The film tells the story of the organized effort by the FBI to silence Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton in 1969. The film is in theaters and available on HBO Max for a limited time.

The Dr. Huey P Newton Foundation looks forward to its continued partnership with Bay Area Unite to support the many programs in development to preserve and showcase the important history and impact of the Black Panther Party, including public art works, education initiatives and the exploration of a National Park Service National Monument and Museum to honor the Black Panther Party in the Bay Area. You can donate to the directly to the Dr. Huey P Newton Foundation online by visiting Huey.one

About the Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation

The Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation is a tax-deductible 501(c)(3) that was found in 1993 by David Hilliard and Fredrika Newton. For more than 25 years, they have led the Black Panther Party Legacy bus tours, consulted on films, published books and have been featured in the San Francisco Chronicle and KQED. Follow on Instagram @hueypnewtonfoundation.

