The DoveCard App For Digital Business Card Exchange Approaches Its Milestone Of 100K Downloads In Under A Year Since Its Release

This unique app allows users to quickly exchange digital business cards during the ever-growing trend of video and teleconference meetings. One participant can simply hold their smartphone up to the camera, allowing up to 500 users to scan a QR code. Each participant's contact info is exchanged virtually and securely. The card can also be exchanged via a unique app-generated numeric code. It's an essential business tool in this new environment.

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The DoveCard App launched in September 2020 and just passed its 95,000-download mark and is quickly approaching 100,000, to easily exceed its end-of-year goal set back in January 2021.

This small firm has amassed close to 100K downloads in the short time it 's been available for Apple and Android users and executives are confident that it could reach over 200K downloads by March of 2022. What sets apart DoveCard from other digital business card apps is its primary focus on easy digital exchange with individuals or large groups during the ever-growing and wide utilization of video conferences and meetings.

In recent years, communications advancements have been chipping away at the need for traditional in-person business interactions. With the unexpected onset of the COVID-19 crisis, these changes have accelerated and sweeping reforms were made in the way people engage in business communication. Long-established events such as industry conferences, trade shows, and office visits are moving to virtual venues or implementing social distancing practices for our own protection. Our habit of exchanging paper business cards is evolving to this new social norm.

DoveCard was developed to support this growing trend and facilitate the touchless exchange of contact info. With this vital communication tool, professionals may exchange business cards at social distance, whether they are in face-to-face or virtual meetings - six feet apart or 6,000 miles apart.

" We are proud of our success in this growing arena and look forward to our next 100K downloads to help individuals securely and instantly exchange contact information, whether they are a business professional or a college student," said Kent Yan, CEOof DoveCard.

