The Dolores State Bank Selects CSI's NuPoint® Core Platform To Expand Its Suite Of Solutions

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech, regtech and cybersecurity solutions, announced that Colorado-based The Dolores State Bank ($311 million in assets) has selected its NuPoint® core platform to launch new banking...

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech, regtech and cybersecurity solutions, announced that Colorado-based The Dolores State Bank ($311 million in assets) has selected its NuPoint® core platform to launch new banking services across physical and digital channels.

The Dolores State Bank, an independent institution serving the communities of Southwest Colorado, places a heavy focus on providing customers with "high tech, high touch" solutions and personalized customer service. The bank turned to CSI for comprehensive banking solutions that align with its customers' evolving needs. The conversion to CSI NuPoint will enable The Dolores State Bank to leverage a modern approach to banking that streamlines efficiencies and provides enhanced support to customers who prefer traditional banking as well as those who prioritize digital channels.

"At The Dolores State Bank, our customers expect large bank products and a community bank feel, whether they receive services in-branch, driving through or digitally," said Doug Aiken, President of The Dolores State Bank. "When we talked to CSI, they showed a clear interest in our bank, how we do business and our success. CSI provides the tailored technology we need to quickly launch solutions that many larger banks are unwilling or unable to offer. Together, we can provide our customers with the tools they need to effectively manage their finances in any channel. We believe in our partnership with CSI."

Additionally, The Dolores State Bank will use CSI NuPoint to advance its digital platform and create a user-friendly experience that provides customers with increased efficiency. CSI's integration of digital and core banking applications eliminates previous technology barriers and improves channel delivery for customers and banks alike.

Additionally, the partnership with CSI will streamline operations across The Dolores State Bank's branches, including its lending platform and teller lines. The bank also expects increased profitability from a streamlined debit card platform.

"Community financial institutions like The Dolores State Bank need a robust core platform that will modernize operations and reduce friction between channels," said Giovanni Mastronardi, CSI group president, Enterprise Banking. "By partnering with us, The Dolores State Bank will eliminate the complexities of integrating new technology with its core, allowing it to focus on growing the institution."

For more information about The Dolores State Bank, visit https://mydsb.com.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, digital banking, managed cybersecurity, cybersecurity compliance, payments processing, print and electronic document distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. Management believes exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI's reputation and have resulted in the Company's inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as IDC Financial Insights FinTech 100, Talkin' Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers lists. CSI has also been recognized by Aite Group, a leading industry research firm, as providing the "best user experience" in its 2019 AIM Evaluation: The Leading Providers of U.S. Core Banking Systems. In addition, CSI's record of increasing its dividend each year for 49 years has earned it a designation of one of the financial media's "Dividend Aristocrats." CSI's stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information, visit csiweb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005259/en/