The Digital Renegades Signs Michael Jaroh, Star With 2 Million Followers, As Agency's First College Athlete Influencer

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn State gymnast, motivational speaker, aspirational athlete, and social media star with over 2 million followers Michael Jaroh from Northville, Michigan has signed with The Digital Renegades in light of the recent NCAA rule change that allows such a partnership. At the forefront of this 360 degree deal is Jaroh, who has built up an audience of over 2.1 million followers on TikTok, over 72 million likes, plus 170k on Instagram. Michael's audience is a healthy split of men and women, and ranges from 13-45 years old with a majority being 18-35.

I chose this course because men's gymnastics needs a voice & face to help save the sport, and I feel I can do it best

Michael is known as an athlete that pays a lot of attention to fashion trends, clothing, and lifestyle. His ability to share his style via social media has created one of the most loyal communities who look forward to his great sense of humor, (sometimes self-deprecating) and an occasional selfie. Michael's good looks has landed him many inquires before the NIL was approved for college athletes. Now he has an open door to collaborate with the best clothing brands in the world, and potential to ultimately create his own apparel brand.

The Digital Renegades' VP of Business Development, Christina Brennan says, "Michael is not just a gymnast nor social media star. He is ready to become an entrepreneur and build his business and own product lines. He will only work with brands he believes in, not just those who offer him a quick buck. His potential is endless."

As a former Junior Olympic National champion, an accomplished NCAA athlete , and someone that understands the importance of putting the best team together , Michael feels like he has many pillars of success in front of him with the assistance and guidance of The Digital Renegades. "I chose this course because men's gymnastics needs a voice and face to help save the sport, and I feel I can do it best. I also opted for this path as it provides the opportunity to create my own brand. I selected The Digital Renegades because of the amazing energy I felt when having meetings with the team. I really had a gut feeling the first time I got on the phone with the team and saw how passionate they were about me and my goals. Being a team of go-getters and entrepreneurs - not employees like so many other agencies - made me feel like I can learn and teach with TDR! We are going to do some special things together."

As brands start to make their 4th Quarter influencer buys, Michael is sure to be on a number of companies' short list. The 2022 college school year bringing millions of students back to campus will lead to thousands of brands vying to gain a dominant market-share with this affluent group of decision makers. Michael is sure to be part of that education process for like-minded consumers.

