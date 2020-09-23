The Digital Inheritance Fintech Company DGLegacy Tackles The Hidden Consequences Of COVID-19 For Affected Families

BERLIN, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital inheritance asset protection company DGLegacy aims to address the financial consequences of COVID-19 for family members of affected people.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people around the globe have lost their lives. While this pandemic has had a horrible aftermath in the lives of many, it has also revealed a major weakness in the personal finances of affected families.

Many of them are left in a situation where they are not aware of the assets of their loved ones who passed away during the pandemic. As a result, family members cannot identify and locate these assets, such as bank accounts, insurance policies, digital wallets, and stocks, so they cannot claim them.

Asset companies such as banks, insurance providers, and brokers are not obliged by law to proactively notify beneficiaries about dormant accounts and policies, and it takes years before they are declared unclaimed so family members can potentially search for them in unclaimed asset directories.

As Peter Minev, co-founder and CEO of DGLegacy, says, "Especially during times such as COVID-19, too often unforeseen events leave people's partners, orphaned children, and close family members destitute, with no clue about their inheritance and unable to maintain their standard of living. We are determined to change that reality."

DGLegacy aims to solve that problem through its digital inheritance service. It enables people in the USA, EU, and globally to easily connect their family members and other chosen beneficiaries with nominated assets so that their loved ones are aware of the assets, can identify and locate them, and can minimize the chance of a missed claim.

DGLegacy has a custom-engineered Heartbeat protocol that detects unforeseen events happening to the users. The Heartbeat protocol aims to detect fatal events such as those occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon detection of such an event, the information about the assets is provided to the beneficiaries to whom the assets have been assigned. This way, if a fatal event occurs, their loved ones don't need to wait years in the struggle to find and claim their assets. With the digital inheritance service and its Heartbeat protocol, they are immediately notified about the assets assigned to them, so they are aware of the assets and can identify and locate them.

The DGLegacy digital inheritance tool is available globally. To find out more about DGLegacy or its digital inheritance service, please visit www.dglegacy.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279388/DGLegacy_Digital_Inheritance.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279389/DGLegacy_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-digital-inheritance-fintech-company-dglegacy-tackles-the-hidden-consequences-of-covid-19-for-affected-families-301135998.html

SOURCE DGLegacy