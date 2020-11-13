The Detroit Free Press Names Randazzo Heating & Cooling A Winner Of The Detroit Top Workplaces 2020 Award For 2nd Year In A Row

MACOMB, Mich., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit Free Press has awarded Randazzo Heating and Cooling a Top Workplaces 2020 honor. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to any organization's success: including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few.

"In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization."

"This award is incredibly special to us, especially in a year full of new and unique challenges for businesses of really any industry," said Mike Randazzo, President of Randazzo Heating and Cooling. "I am so proud of our team members for how they've banded together to keep Randazzo true to our customers. No matter the circumstance, it has always been take care of the customers and each other, and we'll get through anything."

About Randazzo Heating & Cooling

Randazzo Heating & Cooling is a family-owned, Michigan-based company, keeping Michigan residents comfortable at home or work since 1988. We are committed to bringing the absolute best home comfort options to our customers. Our service technicians are trained to work on all major brands such as Lennox, York, Bryant, Carrier, and Trane so that you are guaranteed excellent service and an unforgettable experience.

About Energage

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com.

