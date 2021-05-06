The Denver Post Names Larson Tax Relief A Winner Of The Colorado Top Workplaces 2021 Award

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Larson Tax Relief has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Denver Post Top Workplaces. This marks the 10 th consecutive year that Larson Tax Relief has been honored with a Top Workplaces award. While COVID-19 has presented especially difficult times to many businesses, owners Jack and Ron Larson have continued to meet the challenges in a remote workplaces to provide a culture that embraces the employees while still providing superior customer services to their clients.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

ABOUT LARSON TAX RELIEFLarson Financial, Inc., dba Larson Tax Relief, is a family owned and operated tax resolution firm that was established in 2005 by brothers Jack and Ron Larson. After working more than a decade in the industry, the brothers were inspired to create their own organization that is dedicated to an environment of honesty, integrity, and exceptional customer service. Since that beginning, Larson has been successfully building a team of trusted and experienced professionals to provide honest answers and real solutions that work for their clients. As a family owned business, the team at Larson understands that behind every client there is a real person that deserves the best service and representation available.

Larson has helped over 10,000 individuals and businesses to resolve their tax liabilities in all 50 states. Our experience, knowledge, professionalism, and customer service are unmatched in the industry. Contact us locally at 303-554-0778 or nationwide at 888-589- 0955.

