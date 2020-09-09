The Custom Companies Reports Shortened Delivery Time Among Multiplied Efficiency Gains In Partnership With DDC FPO

EVERGREEN, Colo., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Custom Companies, a leading asset-light domestic and international transportation firm headquartered in Metro Chicago, is reporting a multiplier effect in operational efficiency, stemming from its partnership with business process outsourcer DDC FPO of The DDC Group.

Known for its world-class service, The Custom Companies started in 1986 with a two-truck operation and now has a network of thousands of carriers of all modes for domestic and international shipments.

"We are customer-centric," said Joseph Klikas, Chief Experience Officer of The Custom Companies. "Our service to our customers defines everything we do as a company and how we organize ourselves. It's in our name."

The company was introduced to DDC by an industry peer who also partners with the BPO provider.

"We weren't in the market," explained Klikas, "but we always keep an open mind." The Custom Companies already had an impressive technology portfolio, but it struggled to maintain back office staff. BPO was a thought the company had entertained, but it wasn't until he met Chad Crotty, DDC's Vice President of Sales, when Klikas said he recognized that this was something they should pursue.

The partnership began with an LTL billing program in January 2020. Despite a production rollout amid the onset of COVID-19, Klikas reported that the onboarding was excellent, as well as the handling of pandemic-induced volume fluctuations.

"DDC was a huge relief for us right out of the gate," said Klikas. "The balance, the consistency, and the turn around time due to improved accuracy and speed of entry were all immediate benefits we could pass onto our customers."

According to Klikas, the new speed of entry enabled The Custom Companies to cut hours out of linehaul schedule. "We can now promise customers shorter delivery times," he said.

In addition, accuracy improvements directly impacted resource allocation. "We now average 99.81% accuracy," Klikas said. "This allows us to have greater confidence in our information, spend less money and less time on shipment correction, and dedicate more resources to serving our customers."

The efficiency gains set a new standard for The Custom Companies. "They made our company better and allowed us to rethink other pieces of what we do," Klikas explained.

As well as expanding its partnership with DDC to streamline other back office functions, The Custom Companies is going green and implementing electronic bills and digital signatures. This includes investing heavily in system connectivity for their carrier network and strategic EDI partnerships in order to improve visibility.

"I give kudos to our staff as we have adapted to the challenges of the industry," said Klikas. "2020 has empowered us to think creatively and make strategic adjustments to ensure we remain competitive, strengthening our product and withstanding challenges."

On behalf of DDC, Crotty explains that the positive experience is mutual: "Our goal is to always deliver for our partners and exceed their expectations, but working with Joe and the rest of The Custom Companies' team has been nothing short of first-class."

About The Custom Companies

The Custom Companies, Inc. is a "Full Service Transportation Company" committed to meeting shippers' needs by providing "World Class Service" with a hands-on personalized approach. Headquartered in Northlake, Illinois, The Custom Companies Inc. offers a complete range of Transportation Services including 50 State Less than Truckload (LTL), Domestic and International Air Freight, Dedicated Contract Cartage, Direct Mail Distribution Services, Expedited Ground Services, Hot Shot Services, Intermodal Services, Local Cartage, Logistics Management, Pick & Pack Services, and Full and Partial Truckload Services within North America. Our equipment offerings include Dry Vans, Temperature Controlled and Flat Bed Equipment. The Custom Companies Inc. has grown rapidly, thanks to our relationships with our Customers, who have afforded us the opportunity to become Partners in servicing their specific Transportation needs. To learn more, visit: http://www.customco.com

About DDC FPO

DDC FPO is a strategic business process outsourcing (BPO) partner for today's leading transportation and logistics providers, including 50% of the top less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers as ranked by revenue.

As the freight-focused member company of The DDC Group - a worldwide network of BPO experts and solutions - DDC FPO is able to serve clients in 40 languages across North America, UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Solutions include data-based, goal-driven back office programs such as Freight Billing, Rate Auditing, POD Processing, Customs Brokerage Processing, and IT Outsourcing, among others. To learn more, visit: ddcfpo.com.

