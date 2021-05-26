The CureDuchenne Futures National Conference For The Duchenne Community Returns In Fall 2021

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CureDuchenne, a leading global nonprofit focused on finding and funding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, announces the return of its FUTURES National Conference from October 8-10, 2021. FUTURES is a three-day information packed event focused on bringing education, resources and connection to the Duchenne community. The annual affair will take place as a hybrid event this year, both online and in-person, at the Texan Gaylord Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.

This year's conference agenda and special events will focus on quality of life: providing families with the information, support and motivation they need to live the best life possible while navigating their unique Duchenne journey.

"It's obvious to me that CureDuchenne has dedicated themselves to fostering community and improving life for so many," said Sean Baumstark, co-creator of the 2 Disabled Dudes podcast and the 2021 FUTURES keynote speaker. "I'm excited to be part of this conference and am looking forward to connecting with the Duchenne community."

Last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic, but this year hopes to capture the same magic families and individuals living with Duchenne have expected from previous years. CureDuchenne will be offering multiple events, including family-friendly social receptions, robust presentations and panel discussions, a gene therapy and gene editing symposium, a resource fair, an esports lounge and a pajama movie night for the kids.

"After a long year away from our annual FUTURES event, I'm looking forward to getting together again with the Duchenne community, catching up with old friends and making new ones," said Tiffany Cook, senior director of CureDuchenne Cares. "As an organization, we made important progress and learned a lot over the past year. We've focused on engaging with families at all stages of their journey and guiding them to embrace each moment."

Whether enjoyed virtually or in person, FUTURES attendees are guaranteed exclusive access to important updates on therapeutic research, thoughtful discussions on the emerging approaches to care that enhance quality of life, a wealth of valuable resources and time well-spent with the Duchenne community.

CureDuchenne will offer on-site childcare so guests can bring the whole family and still focus on maximizing their educational and social experience. CureDuchenne has also teamed up with the Duchenne Family Assistance Program to help families who would like to attend the conference. Assistance is available in the form of discounted registration fees, hotel rooms and flights to/from the conference in Grapevine, TX.

The 2021 FUTURES kicks off with a welcome reception at the Glass Cactus on Friday, October 8 with appetizers, beverages and live entertainment for all. Registration for 2021 FUTURES opens on May 26 with a $21 discount for the first 21 families who register online.

For registration, information and details about the assistance program, please visit: cureduchenne.org/futures.

About CureDuchenne CureDuchenne is recognized as a global leader in research, patient care and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. As the leading genetic killer of young boys, Duchenne affects more than 300,000 individuals living today. CureDuchenne is dedicated to finding and funding a cure for Duchenne by breaking the traditional charitable mold through an innovative venture philanthropy model that funds groundbreaking research, early diagnosis, and community education. For more information on how to help raise awareness and funds needed for research, please visit www.cureduchenne.org .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-cureduchenne-futures-national-conference-for-the-duchenne-community-returns-in-fall-2021-301300322.html

SOURCE CureDuchenne