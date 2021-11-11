The Creme De La Creme Of Wedding Venues In New York City

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the discerning bride searching for colorful Wedding Venues or planners seeking Private Events space, there is simply no other space in NYC as bright and airy and on the water - like The Water Club! SEARCHING FOR...

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the discerning bride searching for colorful Wedding Venues or planners seeking Private Events space, there is simply no other space in NYC as bright and airy and on the water - like The Water Club!

SEARCHING FOR WEDDING VENUES IN NY CAN BE QUITE DAUNTING.

Wedding venues on the water are also entirely unique in NYC - our East River location is just spectacular!

The Water Club in NYC is legendary among wedding venues and private events venues. We have been wowing guests both locally and from around the world with our magical river views, outstanding cuisine, and our dedication to having perfected the art of creating the most elaborate and chic private events.

Wedding Venues come and go, but for more than 35 years, The Water Club has hosted romantic weddings & glamorous celebrations that dazzle. Our reputation for hosting the best parties in town has been duly noted by Zagat, "The best parties in New York happen at The Water Club."

We are dramatically located right on the East River in the middle of Manhattan, two barges moored at the edge of the city, surrounded by water and stellar views of the skyline of New York City.

Very few wedding venues boast such special features - our three private party rooms are glass enclosed, offering some of the greatest sunsets of all time. The Club Bar, is our expansive yachty bar area, featuring a wood burning fireplace, clubby furniture, and appointments & beautiful handmade model ships - made exclusively for us.

For the urban feel, we love to show off our rooftop patios, which has become such an integral part of The Water Club - recently. Our outdoor space has created a new generation of guests because of its great vibe, open air terraces and views for days.

PICKING PRIVATE EVENTS SPACE IN NYC CAN BE OVERWHELMING, THERE ARE JUST SO MANY VENUES!

Choosing The Water Club as your next Private Events venue for your corporate events is selecting a very special upscale destination. We have an elevated ambiance that offers our clients a luxurious atmosphere.

We also boast a Boat Dock, East River and midtown - as an additional and very special private events entryway!

LOOKING FOR A BOAT DOCK IN MANHATTAN?

For clients searching for a Boat Dock on the East River in NYC, The Water Club is the only private events venue that features over 475 feet of dockage space, 25' - 30' deep at low tide, a slip with a 7-12 foot bulkhead (naturally changing with the tide,) and valet parking. Our premiere yacht dockage, located in one of the 'tony' areas of Manhattan has come to be the premier yacht dockage boasting a vantage point that is perfect for showing off a little, or a lot! There are no other private events space or wedding venues location with a boat dock in NYC - let alone a New York dock as totally unique and marvelous.

The Water Club has a dedicated team of private events planners that personalize every celebration, ensuring only the finest for your big day.

The space is dynamic, chic, elegant & urban - allowing for so many different types of events to shine in their own special way. Whatever you may be imagining, whatever dreams you had planned, whatever hopes you had, The Water Club is expert at creating an event for you that will create amazing & lasting memories. Your guests will be wowed, and you will be looking at Instagram forever, it is a photographer's dream!

For more information about all the great things that can happen at The Water Club, we encourage you to call our sensational events team at 212.545.1155. Perhaps you want to visit our website at www.thewaterclub.com to see images and menus and give you the ability to also read more about who we are, what we've done and why we are the best venue in NYC to host a wedding or event. The Water Club is pretty impressive!

