The Coury Firm Appoints Industry Veteran Clay Deutsch To Board Of Advisors

The former CEO and President of Boston Private, Mr. Deutsch has joined The Coury Firm's Board of Advisors, whose members are committed to expanding the firm's Multi-Family Office footprint

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coury Firm, a privately held multi-family office and strategic business advisory platform serving select ultra-high-net worth individuals, families, and their business interests, today announced that it has named wealth management industry veteran Clayton G. Deutsch to its Board of Advisors. Mr. Deutsch will bring his in-depth knowledge, experience and expertise to advise The Coury Firm on the expansion of its multi-family office through the execution of organic and inorganic growth strategies.

Mr. Deutsch was most recently CEO and President of Boston Private Financial Holdings, a national wealth management and private banking firm. Prior to joining Boston Private, he was a senior partner at McKinsey & Company where he led organizations in strategy development, operations improvement, M&A and divestiture and merger management. He serves on several non-profit boards in the healthcare, education and arts sectors.

"The Coury Firm's independent, boutique structure is highly differentiated and bespoke, with a multi-faceted approach that addresses the issues and challenges where wealth, business and family intersect," said Mr. Deutsch. "The firm is truly interdisciplinary, which allows it to provide broader, more elevated services beyond those offered by the typical RIA. I am thrilled to provide The Coury Firm with my perspective and strategic input on attracting new talent and opportunities as the firm enters its next chapter of growth."

Since 1984, The Coury Firm has delivered sophisticated strategies that have helped families invest, grow, preserve and protect significant wealth and business interests across generations. The firm represents a community of prominent and influential leaders that includes a global network of exclusive families, entrepreneurs, companies, and institutions. Through these meaningful relationships, The Coury Firm has a deep ecosystem and footprint within the key areas that impact families and their businesses.

"Clay was a natural addition to our Board of Advisors given his depth of knowledge in the space and experience growing and scaling businesses serving ultra-affluent clientele," said Gregg Coury, CEO of The Coury Firm. "More importantly, we are culturally aligned - sharing a similar passion and philosophy when it comes to delivering high-touch client service and differentiated, tailored advisory capabilities. We look forward to Clay's input as we expand our platform while reinforcing our client-centric mission."

Being a steward of multi-generational wealth for over 35 years, The Coury Firm distinguishes itself through its demonstrated ability to solve complex problems for its clients, navigate family dynamics across many generations, develop bespoke planning strategies, and build resilient investment portfolios across public and private markets. The Coury Firm also serves as a private investment office and a dedicated CIO for family offices and institutions.

Robertino Coury, President and Chief Investment Officer of The Coury Firm, added: "As we execute on our plans to grow and expand our multi-family office footprint, Clay's perspective will be extremely valuable to us. We are delighted to welcome him to our Board of Advisors."

About The Coury FirmFounded in 1984, the Coury Firm is a privately held multi-family office and strategic business advisory platform that serves select ultra-high-net worth individuals, families, and their business interests. With offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Los Angeles, CA, The Coury Firm's mission is to deliver on the critical unmet needs where matters of wealth, business, and family intersect. Learn more at www.couryfirm.com.

