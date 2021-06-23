The Countdown Is On - Canada To Host Fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress In June 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - One year from today, Canada will welcome the world's marine conservation leaders to Vancouver to chart a course towards protecting 30 per cent of the global ocean by 2030.

From June 23-30, 2022, the Fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress (IMPAC5) will be held under the auspices of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The Congress will be presented by the Host First Nations—xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh ( Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-waututh)—together with the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) and the governments of Canada and British Columbia.

A wide range of partners have come together with the organizers to help achieve the high ambitions of Canada and other like-minded countries to expand conserved areas in response to the urgent planetary crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.

IMPAC Congresses are global forums that welcome marine protected area professionals, Indigenous leaders, conservationists, policy makers, young professionals and ocean friends and advocates. Participants will share their knowledge, experience, best practices and best ideas for future ocean protection in five thematic areas spanned by three cross cutting streams: Innovation and Transformational Change, Indigenous Peoples Leadership, and The Voice of Young Professionals.

Ahead of the one-year countdown, a three-month call for proposals was launched on 14 June for presentations that address the challenges and issues facing the global ocean. Proposals will be accepted until 20 September 2021.

IMPAC5 will culminate in a one-day Leadership Summit on 30 June, where leaders from participating governments and other organizations will hear the results of the Congress, address key issues, and affirm and announce commitments to expanding ocean protection.

Quotes

" Canada is developing a Blue Economy Strategy - a plan to make our oceans more sustainable, more productive and more prosperous and we know that now is the time to chart the course forward. I am proud to collaborate with IMPAC5 to harness scientific research and innovative technology that will create strong, collaborative nature-based solutions. Only by working together, can we protect the health of our ocean and create a more sustainable blue economy now and for future generations."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

" Canada is proud to support the global effort to protect at least 30 per cent of the world's ocean by 2030. The ocean is essential to all life on earth. Protecting it will ensure a healthy environment, a sustainable blue economy and thriving coastal communities who depend on these factors for their livelihood. On land and in the sea, protecting more nature also ensures that we can cherish Canada's natural beauty for generations to come."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister Responsible for Parks Canada

"Today, Marine Protected Areas cover less than 10% of the ocean, and less than half of that is free from harmful human disturbance. Nevertheless, political will and global momentum to designate new areas is growing, with more than 80 countries signing up to the 30 by 30 initiative to safeguard at least 30% of the world ocean by 2030. To achieve effectiveness, we need strong partnerships and inclusivity. With Canada, the IUCN will co-host the Fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress—a key milestone in achieving our ocean goals. Please join us."

Dr. Bruno Oberle, Director General, International Union for Conservation of Nature

"In June 2022, IMPAC5 will bring together the best minds in marine protection from around the world to set a global vision for marine protection. Marine protected areas are more than ocean health - they are also a good investment. Now more than ever, it is critical that we protect at least 30% of the ocean by 2030 in strong marine protected areas to safeguard the most important and vulnerable ecosystems and species, bolster Indigenous-led conservation, and ensure our vibrant ocean wildlife, habitats, and coastal communities can recover and flourish for generations to come. As Canada's only nationwide charity dedicated solely to protecting Canada's public land, ocean, and freshwater environments for over 50 years, CPAWS is proud to be a key partner of IMPAC5. "

Sandra Schwartz, National Executive Director, Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society

Quick Facts

IMPAC5 recognizes the important role of Indigenous knowledge and leadership in managing marine protected areas in Canada and around the world. Representatives from the Three Host First Nations; the BC First Nations Fisheries Council; the Coastal First Nations/Great Bear Initiative; the Nuu-Chah-Nulth Tribal Council; the Inuit Circumpolar Council; and the Assembly of First Nations are shaping the Congress as members of the IMPAC5 Planning Committee.

IMPAC5 recognizes the important role of Indigenous knowledge and leadership in managing marine protected areas in Canada and around the world. Representatives from the Three Host First Nations; the BC First Nations Fisheries Council; the Coastal First Nations/Great Bear Initiative; the Nuu-Chah-Nulth Tribal Council; the Inuit Circumpolar Council; and the Assembly of First Nations are shaping the Congress as members of the IMPAC5 Planning Committee.

Canada is committed to conserving 25 per cent of Canada's land and oceans by 2025, and is working towards protecting 30 per cent by 2030. In support of this goal, Canada is hosting IMPAC5 and has joined a number of global initiatives like the High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, the Global Ocean Alliance, and the High Ambition Coalition, to advance protection of the world's land and oceans to preserve biodiversity for future generations.

Canada supports IMPAC5 through Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Parks Canada Agency, and Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Held approximately every four years, IMPAC Congresses are a collaborative effort between the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the chosen host country. Canada was awarded the honour of hosting IMPAC5 during the closing ceremonies of IMPAC4 in La Serena-Coquimbo, Chile (2017). Previous IMPAC Congresses were held in Marseille, France (2013); Washington, D.C., United States of America (2009); and Geelong, Australia (2005).

supports IMPAC5 through Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Parks Canada Agency, and Environment and Climate Change Canada. Held approximately every four years, IMPAC Congresses are a collaborative effort between the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the chosen host country. Canada was awarded the honour of hosting IMPAC5 during the closing ceremonies of IMPAC4 in La Serena-Coquimbo, Chile (2017). Previous IMPAC Congresses were held in Marseille, France (2013); Washington, D.C. , United States of America (2009); and Geelong, Australia (2005).

