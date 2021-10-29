The Coretec Group To Hold Investor Conference Call

The Coretec Group, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTG), developers of engineered silicon and 3D volumetric displays, has announced a shareholder call for November 17, 2021 at 10 AM EST.

The Coretec Group, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTG), developers of engineered silicon and 3D volumetric displays, has announced a shareholder call for November 17, 2021 at 10 AM EST. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss the company's accomplishments and future initiatives.

Matthew Kappers, Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Hoffman, Chief Financial Officer, and Simon Calton, Director, will discuss the company's recent achievements and future plans, as well as answer questions from the investment community and news media.

As described in the recent press releases, The Coretec Group has made significant progress including a $6 million investment in the company. It has entered into research agreements with key partners and expanded its patent portfolio. In addition, the company has made key additions to its management team and board of directors. These successes will be further explained on the call.

At a later date, the company will be providing the necessary information for participating in the shareholder call.

The Coretec Group, Inc. is developing a portfolio of engineered silicon to improve energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting (LEDs), and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. The Coretec Group serves the global technology markets in energy, electronics, semiconductor, solar, health, environment, and security.

