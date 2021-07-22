The Coretec Group Further Expands CHS Evaluation Partnerships

The Coretec Group, Inc., (OTCQB: CRTG), developers of engineered silicon and 3D volumetric displays, has entered into an agreement with The French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) to evaluate The Coretec Group's Cyclohexasilane...

CEA's focus will be on the following areas:

optimization of silicon nanowire growth by tuning temperature, time, quantity, and metal catalysts,

characterization of product by infrared spectroscopy and scanning electron microscopy, and

direct comparisons of silicon nanowires made with The Coretec Group's CHS, and silicon nanowires made with diphenyl silane, specifically nanowire morphology and yield.

CEA's evaluation has the potential to impact silicon anodes by providing an alternative method to fabricating them with the desired size, aspect ratios, and morphology.

Dr. Pascale Chenevier will be leading the research, a senior scientist in nanoscience for energy at CEA, France since 2004 that has 46 peer-reviewed papers and 9 patents. She is a principal investigator on silicon nanowire-based nanomaterials for high energy density lithium-ion battery anodes and a member of the scientific board of the Grenoble chemistry research network ARCANE.

"As we further evaluate the value of our CHS in target applications, partnerships with researchers like Dr. Chevenier and institutions like CEA are critical. Dr. Chevenier's experience and scientific acumen in the area of silicon related materials in lithium-ion batteries is exactly the right fit for us." said Dr. Tokarz, head of partnerships for The Coretec Group.

Michelle Tokarz, Ph.D., is responsible for managing global research institutions as they evaluate CHS to further the patenting of The Coretec Group's intellectual property and partnering with customers as they integrate CHS into their proprietary processes. Michelle earned her Ph.D. in Materials Science and a dual master's degree in Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is developing a portfolio of engineered silicon to improve energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting (LEDs), and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. The Coretec Group serves the global technology markets in energy, electronics, semiconductor, solar, health, environment, and security.

Forward-Looking Statements:

