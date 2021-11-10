The Coretec Group Announces Investor Conference Call Details

The Coretec Group, Inc., (OTCQB: CRTG), developers of engineered silicon and 3D volumetric displays, announces details for the 10 AM (EST) November 17, 2021 shareholder call.

The Coretec Group, Inc., (OTCQB: CRTG), developers of engineered silicon and 3D volumetric displays, announces details for the 10 AM (EST) November 17, 2021 shareholder call. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss the company's accomplishments and future initiatives.

To submit questions for the shareholder call, please send an email to IR@thecoretecgroup.com by 5 PM EST on Monday, November 15, 2021. Matthew Kappers, Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Hoffman, Chief Financial Officer, and Simon Calton, Director, will respond to questions submitted from the investment community and news media.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is developing a portfolio of engineered silicon to improve energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting (LEDs), and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. The Coretec Group serves the global technology markets in energy, electronics, semiconductor, solar, health, environment, and security.

For more information, please visit www.thecoretecgroup.com. Follow The Coretec Group on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that relate to The Coretec Group's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from operations are forward-looking statements, and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

