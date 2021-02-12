The Cordish Companies Proudly Celebrates The Grand Opening Of Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

New World-Class Gaming and Entertainment Destination Marks Another Major Milestone for Cordish as the Next Live! Branded Casino to Open in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cordish Companies have officially opened Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, the new world-class gaming, hotel, dining and entertainment destination located in the heart of the Philadelphia Stadium District. The opening marks another major milestone for the Company as the next Live! branded casino to open in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Live! Casino Pittsburgh opened in Hempfield Township, PA, in November 2020.

The Cordish Companies' Principal Reed Cordish, Cordish Gaming Group President Rob Norton, and Executive Vice President Joe Billhimer were joined at a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson (Second District), and numerous business, tourism and community leaders from the region.

The ceremony was hosted by Philadelphia fan favorite Ron Jaworski, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles; with special guest appearances by Philadelphia 76ers legend and Basketball Hall-of-Fame player Julius "Dr. J" Erving; former Philadelphia Phillies Manager Charlie Manuel; and former Eagles wide receiver, the "Invincible" Vince Papale. Guests were also delighted by appearances from the Phillie Phanatic, the Phandemic Krew, and the reigning Mummers champions, the South Philadelphia String Band.

Together, the group ushered in a new era of entertainment in the City of Philadelphia by ringing a giant replica Liberty Bell, followed by a fireworks spectacular.

"As a family-owned business for over 100 years, today marks an incredibly special day for my family and The Cordish Companies as we expand our Live! Casino brand into the great City of Philadelphia," said Reed Cordish, Principal of The Cordish Companies. "Live! Philadelphia is the region's premier gaming and entertainment destination, and we are proud to welcome our guests, Team Members and the community to go Live! with us. I'd like to thank Mayor Kenney, Councilmember Johnson, and local officials for their support for this project."

The opening of Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia transforms the Philadelphia Stadium District into an integrated sports, entertainment and casino-resort destination and establishes the area as the only place in the country to experience big league action from four major professional sports teams, best-in-class dining and entertainment, world-class gaming and luxury hotel accommodations.

COMMITMENT TO THE COMMUNITY As part of The Cordish Companies' ongoing commitment to the community, more than $50,000 was donated to local Philadelphia non-profit organizations from proceeds generated from test night held prior to the official opening. During the ceremony, checks were presented to Philabundance, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia, Young Chances Foundation, the Thomas & Woods Foundation, and the Garces Foundation.

"The Cordish Companies has embraced a culture of giving and community service since its inception," said Joe Billhimer, Executive Vice President, Cordish Gaming Group. "We're proud to be able to give back to the communities where our projects are located and where our Team Members live and work. Live! Philadelphia has long-term plans to support our local community and we're thrilled to work with these and other amazing local organizations that make Philadelphia so special."

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia will generate over $2 billion in economic stimulus to the City, along with $100 million in tax revenues for the City in its first five years of operation, including $25 million to Philadelphia's School District. The facility has created over 3,000 construction jobs during development and will create up to 2,000 permanent jobs for local and regional residents.

"I want to welcome The Cordish Companies and the new Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia to South Philadelphia and the entire Greater Philadelphia Region," Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson (Second District) said. "I am excited that this new world-class gaming and entertainment destination is finally open and is in my Second Council District. The facility has provided over 3,000 new construction jobs and is now hiring to fill up to 2,000 permanent new positions for area residents. Hiring preference is being given to residents living in the communities immediately surrounding the Stadium District, then throughout the Greater Philadelphia region. This is the start of a great new tourist destination in South Philadelphia and Southeastern Pennsylvania."

FIRST-CLASS DINING, ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia sets a new standard for gaming, dining, entertainment, hotel and special event accommodations. The 510,000 square-foot property features:

More than 2,100 slots and electronic table games

150 live-action table games

Dedicated 29 table Poker Room

Luxury, 12-story, 208-room Live! Hotel

A variety of dining and entertainment options

State-of-the-art, industry-leading FanDuel® Sportsbook

Six room Event Center featuring 15,000-square-feet of customizable meeting space to accommodate groups of 12 to 1,000 guests.

Convenient access to parking with an attached multi-level structured parking facility and adjacent surface parking

The lineup of premier dining and entertainment opportunities includes:

The Prime Rib, the top Zagat-rated steakhouse previously located in Center City Philadelphia for more than 20 years now has a luxurious new home at Live! with the same commitment to fine dining and exceptional service. Indulge in an award-winning menu offering a tantalizing array of prime steaks cooked to perfection, the freshest seafood and a selection of signature salads, sides and desserts. In addition, some distinctive new twists will marry the best in high-end cuisine with a stylized bar and lounge scene.

Sports & Social Philly, a one-of-a-kind sports restaurant, gaming venue and social lounge that offers guests the ultimate sports fan experience at the only place in the country located in the center of big-league action from four major professional sports teams. The venue features a FanDuel Sportsbook and Lounge retail location and state-of-the-art AV system, including a giant 52-foot LED display and 24 televisions for ultimate sports viewing. An American Grill menu highlights game day favorites, including a short rib cheese steak, local beers, and specialty cocktails.

Luk Fu, where the authentic flavors of Southeast Asia meet in South Philadelphia. Luk Fu offers a dynamic dining experience filled with traditional dishes that span generations, a private dining room and private Karaoke rooms.

10 th Street Market, a unique food hall inspired by the great food markets in Philadelphia where guests can enjoy a wide variety of food, as well as a bar open 24/7. The Market serves as a hub for quick eats and late-night bites and feature local Philly favorites, such as:

Lorenzo and Sons Pizza, a South Philadelphia staple since 1970 and one of the 101 best pizzas in America as rated by The Daily Meal. The venue features their famous recipe and a selection of new and exciting personal gourmet pizzas made popular at their West Chester location;

a staple since 1970 and one of the 101 best pizzas in America as rated by The Daily Meal. The venue features their famous recipe and a selection of new and exciting personal gourmet pizzas made popular at their location; Sang Kee Noodle Bar & Kitchen, from the owners of the landmark Chinatown restaurant Sang Kee Peking Duck House. The venue is a traditional noodle bar featuring classic noodles and dim sum selections, along with Asian favorites like General Tso's Chicken and Beef & Broccoli;

from the owners of the landmark Chinatown restaurant Sang Kee Peking Duck House. The venue is a traditional noodle bar featuring classic noodles and dim sum selections, along with Asian favorites like General Tso's Chicken and Beef & Broccoli; For every sweet tooth, look to Termini Brothers Bakery, a beloved South Philadelphia bakery with a 99-year history, to serve their family recipes for cannoli, cookies and cakes.

Joining them in the Market are two new venues from Emmy award-winning Chef and TV personality Guy Fieri:

Guy's Burger Joint offers mouth-watering smash burgers featuring the world-famous Donkey sauce, S.M.C. (super melty cheese), signature seasoned fries, and hand spun shakes;

offers mouth-watering smash burgers featuring the world-famous Donkey sauce, S.M.C. (super melty cheese), signature seasoned fries, and hand spun shakes; Guy Fieri's Taco Joint features scratch-made tacos, salsas and guacamole paired with refreshing margaritas, a selection of Mexican beer and some classic Guy cocktails .

Other Market options:

Morty's Deli, a traditional New York style deli with mouthwatering, overstuffed sandwiches, sides and desserts; and

a traditional style deli with mouthwatering, overstuffed sandwiches, sides and desserts; and Luckie's Liquor, a bar featuring a selection of beer, wine and specialty drinks.

A spirited nightlife scene, including:

Center Bar, located in the heart of the casino floor, offering 360° views of the gaming action, giant LED TV screens for sports viewing, communal tables, plush lounge seating and live music;

located in the heart of the casino floor, offering 360° views of the gaming action, giant LED TV screens for sports viewing, communal tables, plush lounge seating and live music; R Bar, a unique, interactive bar, featuring electronic table games and a 40-foot long video screen.

Management is still hiring for a variety of positions, including experienced table games dealers, cage cashiers, and guest services attendants. Visit WorkatLivePhilly.com for information.

Casino guests can also sign up now for the Live! Rewards® Card and start earning great benefits no matter how much they play. Members will be the first to hear about special events and promotions and receive mail or email offers tailored to their preferences.

PLAYING IT SAFE To prepare for opening, Live! developed a comprehensive Play It Safe plan, an enhanced health and sanitation program that allows for ample social distancing, reduced occupancies, and vigorous hygiene and health measures for all guests and Team Members.

Key components of the plan include the installation of the state-of-the-art Atmos Air Bi-Polar Air Purification System within the HVAC system to treat and clean the air in the facility, including any virus particulates. The system is designed to perform 12 air changes per hour throughout the casino floor, which is more than twice the frequency of most commercial buildings.

In addition, the one-of-a-kind Reel Clear slot management system will guarantee every customer who plays a slot machine is sitting down at a freshly sanitized machine and also has the capability to automatically social distance the customer from the nearest guest. The newly-developed system can automatically shut down a slot after it has been played and can only be reactivated by an attendance after it has been sanitized. Also, once a player starts to play a newly sanitized machine, the system, will lock down the machines on either side to enforce social distancing in areas not protected by plexiglass barriers. The system will also allow a patron to request their machine be cleaned at any time.

The plan follows guidelines and recommendations from federal and state public health officials, along with best practices for the gaming and hospitality industries focusing on masking, temperature checks, social distancing, and repeated cleaning of high-traffic areas, slot machines and table game equipment.

"Our priority is to provide a safe environment for our Team Members and guests," said Billhimer. "The Play It Safe plan employs extraordinary measures to meet and exceed the COVID-19 guidelines outlined by the State to ensure all of our guests have fun and feel safe."

About Live! Casino & Hotel PhiladelphiaLive! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia marks the beginning of a new era in South Philadelphia, transforming the Stadium District into a nationally unrivaled one-stop destination to enjoy the fast-paced action of four major professional sports teams, memorable entertainment, premier dining, well-appointed hotel accommodations and world-class gaming. Conveniently located off I-95 and I-76, the facility features more than 200 luxury hotel rooms, a FanDuel® Sportsbook, over 2,100 slots and electronic table games, 150 live action table games, including a dedicated poker room, plus new dining and entertainment options. The property will also offer more than 15,000-square-feet of meeting space, as well as ample, secure parking. Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia is developed, owned and managed by Stadium Casino RE, LLC, an affiliate of The Cordish Companies, the premier developer of Live! dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. For reservations, call 1-833-472-5483 or visit Philadelphia.LiveCasinoHotel.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram - @livecasinophl

About The Cordish CompaniesThe Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; International Development; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships, and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter .

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

