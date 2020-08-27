The Coral Reef Research Foundation Has Relied On Durabook's Rugged Computers For Over 14 Years

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Durabook Americas, Inc., a leading manufacturer of rugged computing solutions, has been honored to be playing an active part in the work done by Coral Reef Research Foundation (CRRF) in Palau in the tropical western Pacific. The non-profit corporation has been depending on Durabook rugged laptops for over 14 years in a variety of research and educational projects it is conducting on the diverse reefs and marine environments of the island nation of Palau.

"The CRRF has been using the Durabook rugged laptops since 2006 because they stand up to the many challenges of hot, humid, and difficult tropical conditions," commented Patrick L. Colin, CRRF co-founder and director. "Our work often involves long pounding trips across rough ocean in small boats, throwing computers into backpacks for hikes across rugged islands and then expecting them to work perfectly in a hot, sun-baked and dripping tropical environment. Durabooks have been up to the challenges and, most recently, we have added their newest rugged laptop, the S15AB, which was customized to meet our unique requirements for our marine lake projects and Campbell Scientific weather station."

The Coral Reef Research Foundation does original research to acquire the knowledge needed to understand and make intelligent decisions about conservation, climate change, and resource management.

CRRF's programs are oriented towards:

The dynamics of the marine environment as they relate to conservation decisions The limits of species' diversity, community distribution, and biogeography Monitoring with respect to short-to-long-term environmental and climate changes

"We are thrilled that Durabook has been able to provide support to CRRF in their research efforts and to solve their computing challenges," stated Tom Wang, Durabook Americas' president. "As a diver myself, I have had the privilege to visit Jellyfish Lake and Palau Blue Holes, and understand the importance of the work done by the CRRF to conserve and monitor our Pacific Ocean."

CRRF is based out of the Republic of Palau, an island country in the western Pacific, consisting of approximately 340 islands in a 180-square-mile area. Its eight full-time staff members work with visiting scientists and many long-time scientific collaborators globally. Together, it has unique knowledge of coral reefs and all aspects of marine environments. It studies the tiniest to largest marine organisms, surveys from the shallows to depths of 1,000 feet, and is involved in pure biology and ecology to enhance public awareness and make pertinent recommendations.

ABOUT CORAL REEF RESEARCH FOUNDATION

CRRF was started in 1991 by a group of marine scientists dedicated to research and education on coral reefs and other tropical marine environments. It has specialized in high-quality environmental research in Palau and other geographic areas over the past 25 years. CRRF's work for the prestigious U.S. National Cancer Institute's (NCI) marine collections enabled it to pursue one of its goals of documenting marine biodiversity throughout the Indo-Pacific, allowing a description of nearly 200 new species of marine life, while also pursuing a broad spectrum of other research. It is both a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation in the U.S. and a chartered Palauan non-profit organization. Donations made in both countries are tax-deductible according to the laws of the respective countries. For more information, visit https://coralreefpalau.org.

ABOUT DURABOOK AMERICAS

Durabook Americas is an innovator in purpose-built, rugged computing solutions. We leverage the field experience of our client-partners throughout the U.S. Armed Forces, public safety agencies, and field-service organizations to deliver reliable, cost-effective, and customizable solutions. Every new product and feature is inspired by listening to our customers. Our diverse team of product engineers adeptly transforms what is possible in the rugged laptop and tablet market.

Durabook Americas, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California, and is the North American subsidiary of Twinhead International Corporation, a leading manufacturer and customizer of rugged computing solutions, including the globally acclaimed Durabook brand. For more information on Durabook Americas, Inc., visit www.DurabookAmericas.com.

PR Contact: Rita LeeCopernio714-891-3660 durabook@copernio.com

© 2020 Durabook Americas. All rights reserved.

Related Files

PR_Durabook_CRRF_08272020.pdf

Related Images

durabook-laptop-in-the-field.jpg Durabook Laptop in the Field Kaylee Giramur at Coral Reef Research Foundation is using a Durabook laptop and radio antenna to download data from the weather station floating in the middle of Jellyfish Lake. The data is used to study how weather patterns can affect the lake and its population of millions of golden jellyfish.

Related Links

Durabook Americas, Inc.

Coral Reef Research Foundation

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-coral-reef-research-foundation-has-relied-on-durabooks-rugged-computers-for-over-14-years-301119975.html

SOURCE Durabook Americas, Inc.