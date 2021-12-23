The Container Store Group, Inc. Announces Changes To Board Of Directors

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) (the "Company"), the leading specialty retailer of storage and organization solutions and custom closets, today announced the election of Lisa Klinger, who most recently served as the Chief Administrative and...

The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) - Get The Container Store Group, Inc. Report (the "Company"), the leading specialty retailer of storage and organization solutions and custom closets, today announced the election of Lisa Klinger, who most recently served as the Chief Administrative and Financial Officer for Ideal Image Development Corp, as a Class III Director, effective March 29, 2022. She will also serve on the Audit Committee.

"We are very pleased to welcome Lisa to our Board of Directors. Her financial acumen and retail business expertise, as well as her experience serving as a public company director, will be an asset to our team and the work we are doing to maximize growth across all areas of the business," said The Container Store President and CEO, Satish Malhotra.

Klinger will replace Timothy Flynn, who has resigned from the Board of Directors effective on March 29, 2022. Flynn is a Partner at Leonard Green and has served as a director of the Company since 2007.

"We also want to thank Tim for his decade-plus of service and guidance he has provided over the years. His contributions have helped enable the strong position we are in today," said Malhotra.

Klinger most recently served as the Chief Administrative and Financial Officer for Ideal Image Development Corp., an L Catterton portfolio company and the largest U.S. retail provider of nonsurgical cosmetic procedures. Before Ideal Image, she served as Chief Administrative and Financial Officer for Peloton Interactive, Inc. Klinger's previous Chief Financial Officer roles include Vince Holding Corp. and The Fresh Market, Inc. At both companies, Lisa led go-public processes and subsequently served on the Executive Leadership team of the public entities. Klinger's career in retail began in 2000 at Limited Brands and continued at Michael's Stores where she had various senior finance leadership roles including Treasurer, Investor Relations, and Acting Chief Financial Officer. Lisa holds a B.S.B.A. in Finance from Bowling Green State University. She currently serves on the Board of Directors and as Audit Committee Chair of both Emerald Holdings, Inc. (EEX) - Get Emerald Holding, Inc. Report, a leading U.S. business-to-business platform producer of trade shows, events, conferences, marketing, and B2B software solutions, since 2018, and Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR), a global leader in Video and Connected TV advertising offering an end-to-end technology platform to advertisers, since 2021. Lisa also served on the Board of Directors and Audit Committee of Party City Holdco, Inc. (PRTY) - Get Party City Holdco, Inc. Report, a vertically integrated party goods supplier and retailer from 2015 to 2021.

About The Container Store

The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) - Get The Container Store Group, Inc. Report is the nation's leading specialty retailer of storage and organization products and solutions, and custom closets - a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 11,000 products designed to transform lives through the power of organization.

