The Construction Industry In Australia, Forecast To 2024 - An AU$ 253 Billion Opportunity Assessment

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2015-2024) by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment - COVID-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia has done well to control the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, the publisher expects key construction sectors to record moderate growth, unlike other comparable markets which have witnessed negative growth. Though near-term challenges remain due to economic slowdown, the publisher expects recovery in key segments starting Q1 2021.According to the report, the construction industry in Australia is expected to record a CAGR of 5.4% to reach AUD 253.1 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be AUD 108.3 billion in 2019, posting a CAGR of 3.7% during review period. Report CoverageThis report provides a data and trend analyses on the construction industry in Australia, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city. Report ScopeThis report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in Australia. KPIs covered include the following:

  • Market size by value
  • Market size by volume of construction
  • Number of units

Australia Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

  • Housing type (multi family, single family)
  • Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
  • Top 10 cities in Australia
  • Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Australia Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

  • Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
  • Retail building
  • Hospitality and luxury building
  • Restaurant
  • Entertainment
  • Sports facility
  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
  • Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
  • Top 10 cities in Australia

Australia Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

  • Manufacturing plants
  • Chemical & pharmaceutical
  • Metal & material processing
  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
  • Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
  • Top 10 cities in Australia

Australia Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

  • Healthcare construction
  • Educational construction
  • Public sector
  • construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
  • Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
  • Top 10 cities in Australia

Australia Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by

  • Marine and inland water infrastructure
  • Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)
  • Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)
  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Cities Covered

  • Sydney
  • Melbourne
  • Brisbane
  • Perth
  • Adelaide
  • Gold Coast
  • Canberra
  • Newcastle
  • Central Coast
  • Wollongong

Reason to Buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of building and infrastructure construction industry in Australia.
  • Volume and Value Data: Get a detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for the historical as well as the forecast period.
  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the construction industry.
  • City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across key cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

Companies Mentioned

  • Brookfield Australia Investments Ltd
  • VicTrack
  • Probuild Group
  • Structural Systems Ltd
  • BGC Contracting Pty Ltd
  • Hansen Yuncken Pty Ltd
  • Bellero Constructions (QLD) Pty Ltd
  • CIMIC Group Ltd
  • Bovis Lend Lease Limited (Inactive)
  • John Holland Group Pty Ltd
  • J Hutchinson Pty Ltd
  • RCR Tomlinson Ltd
  • McConnell Dowell Corporation Ltd
  • Macmahon Holdings Ltd
  • Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Ltd
  • Decmil Group Ltd
  • GR Engineering Services Ltd
  • CEC Group Ltd
  • Brierty Ltd
  • AHC Ltd
  • Built Environs Pty Ltd
  • ADCO Constructions Pty Ltd
  • Georgiou Group Pty Ltd
  • Grocon Pty Ltd
  • CPB Contractors Pty Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vu49ve

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-construction-industry-in-australia-forecast-to-2024---an-au-253-billion-opportunity-assessment-301124497.html

SOURCE Research and Markets