The Construction Industry In Australia, Forecast To 2024 - An AU$ 253 Billion Opportunity Assessment
DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2015-2024) by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment - COVID-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Australia has done well to control the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, the publisher expects key construction sectors to record moderate growth, unlike other comparable markets which have witnessed negative growth. Though near-term challenges remain due to economic slowdown, the publisher expects recovery in key segments starting Q1 2021.According to the report, the construction industry in Australia is expected to record a CAGR of 5.4% to reach AUD 253.1 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be AUD 108.3 billion in 2019, posting a CAGR of 3.7% during review period. Report CoverageThis report provides a data and trend analyses on the construction industry in Australia, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city. Report ScopeThis report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in Australia. KPIs covered include the following:
- Market size by value
- Market size by volume of construction
- Number of units
Australia Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Housing type (multi family, single family)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Australia
- Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
Australia Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Retail building
- Hospitality and luxury building
- Restaurant
- Entertainment
- Sports facility
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Australia
Australia Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Manufacturing plants
- Chemical & pharmaceutical
- Metal & material processing
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Australia
Australia Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Healthcare construction
- Educational construction
- Public sector
- construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Australia
Australia Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by
- Marine and inland water infrastructure
- Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)
- Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
Cities Covered
- Sydney
- Melbourne
- Brisbane
- Perth
- Adelaide
- Gold Coast
- Canberra
- Newcastle
- Central Coast
- Wollongong
Reason to Buy
- In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of building and infrastructure construction industry in Australia.
- Volume and Value Data: Get a detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for the historical as well as the forecast period.
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the construction industry.
- City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across key cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.
Companies Mentioned
- Brookfield Australia Investments Ltd
- VicTrack
- Probuild Group
- Structural Systems Ltd
- BGC Contracting Pty Ltd
- Hansen Yuncken Pty Ltd
- Bellero Constructions (QLD) Pty Ltd
- CIMIC Group Ltd
- Bovis Lend Lease Limited (Inactive)
- John Holland Group Pty Ltd
- J Hutchinson Pty Ltd
- RCR Tomlinson Ltd
- McConnell Dowell Corporation Ltd
- Macmahon Holdings Ltd
- Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Ltd
- Decmil Group Ltd
- GR Engineering Services Ltd
- CEC Group Ltd
- Brierty Ltd
- AHC Ltd
- Built Environs Pty Ltd
- ADCO Constructions Pty Ltd
- Georgiou Group Pty Ltd
- Grocon Pty Ltd
- CPB Contractors Pty Ltd
