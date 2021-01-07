The Conductive Polymers Market Is Slated To Reach $5.15 Billion By 2026, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Growing expenditure in the semiconductor and electronics industry will escalate conductive polymers demand, says this report.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Conductive Polymers Market size was estimated at $3.97 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $5.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2026. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size & estimations, drivers & opportunities, major investment pockets, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, and top winning strategies.

Conductive polymers are lightweight, compact, and offer varying thermal & electrical conductivity to different application surfaces. The product is also recyclable. However, the lack of product awareness and dependence on traditional jointing materials, such as metals, may restrain the overall conductive polymers market growth.

The anti-static packaging & coating application segment will dominate the overall market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% by 2026. The increasing need for electrical components and device protection from the static charge is propelling the demand for antistatic packaging & coatings.

The nylon conducting polymer composites segment will grow at a modest CAGR and account for a revenue share of over USD 315 million by 2026. Nylons tend to be semi-crystalline and are generally very tough material with good thermal & chemical resistance. Conducting nylon fibers are prepared by in-situ polymerization of aniline on the fiber surface after providing a chemical etching treatment. Increasing applicability of electrically conductive nylon in electromagnetic interference/radio frequency interference shielding and static dissipative applications will escalate conductive polymers market revenue growth.

Capacitors application segment will reach USD 682 million by 2026. A conductive polymer capacitor uses an electroactive polymer for the cathode layer. These capacitors can attain a lower equivalent series resistance rate compared to manganese dioxide type tantalum capacitors. They are also efficient in eliminating noise at high frequencies and enable the flow of high ripple current. Increasing utility of capacitors in sensors, IT, circuit boards, radio receivers, speakers, and analog equalizers will surge the electronics industry.

Latin America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%. The growing manufacturing sector along with regulatory compliance of lightweight vehicles is estimated to drive the industry growth. Government initiatives to boost local IT sectors along with FDI inflow will drive the conductive polymers market share in the end-use industries. The introduction of new standards & technologies and a rise in consumer demand for durable & high-performance products will subsequently impact product formulation, base stock selection & supply, and consumption trends.

The Asia Pacific will hold a significant growth rate of 7.6% in 2026. Regional electronics manufacturers are set to increase expenditure in production, distribution, and R&D in the coming five years. Increasing demand for smart mobile phones, advanced TVs, computers, and defense-related electronic equipment has accelerated the production of electroactive polymers in the region.

Market players are investing in new product development & improvement and strategic collaborations to gain a competitive edge in the industry. In June 2019, 3M announced its strategic collaboration with Polyone Corporation for the development of onsite polymer color matching and dosing system. This commencement will enable the company to enhance the fabrication process for injection molded parts.

Other notable players operating in the conductive polymers industry include PolyOne Corporation, Agfa Gevaert N.V, Dupont De Nemours, Covestro AG, Celanese Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Henkel AG, KEMET Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, Heraeus Holding, Westlake Plastics, Kenner Material & System, RTP Company, and Premix Oy.

