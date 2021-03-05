The Commons Project Foundation And CLEAR Partner To Support Safe, Secure Return To Work, School, Travel, Sports And Entertainment

NEW YORK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR and The Commons Project Foundation ("TCP") announced today a major strategic collaboration to make it easier for individuals to share their current health status so they can safely return to travel, work, school and life while protecting their health data privacy.

This partnership will allow users of CLEAR's Health Pass solution to leverage TCP's CommonPass platform to collect and manage lab results and vaccination records from trusted health data sources.

Those vaccination records will be supported by the standards being developed under the Vaccination Credential Initiative (VCI). This will allow a greater number of people to return to what they know and love, whether that's attending a game, going back to work or traveling.

CLEAR is a secure identity platform that provides safe and easy frictionless experiences and is already being used by over 5 million members across the US and Canada. More than 45 organizations are currently using CLEAR's Health Pass to create safer environments, including the State of Hawaii, the National Hockey League (NHL), MGM Resorts, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and as a vaccination verification pilot for the 100 healthcare workers who attended Super Bowl LV.

The CommonPass platform lets individuals collect their lab results and vaccination records from health data sources in the CommonTrust Network and demonstrate in a privacy-preserving manner that those records satisfy the health screening requirements of their destinations. CommonPass is being deployed with leading global airlines including United Airlines, JetBlue, Lufthansa, Swiss and accepted by governments such as Hawaii and Aruba. CommonPass leverages the open, interoperable SMART Health Cards standard being developed under the Vaccination Credential Initiative and is being adopted across the US healthcare ecosystem.

"This partnership brings together The Commons Project's leadership in secure, privacy-preserving health data platforms with CLEAR's expertise as a secure identity platform providing innovative access solutions," said Paul Meyer, CEO, The Commons Project Foundation. "By ensuring that our respective platforms are tightly integrated, we will offer individuals a private, secure, trusted option to verify they have met the health requirements for travel and event entry."

"CLEAR's partnership with The Commons Project Foundation reinforces our core desire to make it easier and safer for people to get back to what they know and love," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CEO, CLEAR. "Working together, CLEAR and The Commons Project Foundation will help companies and venues deliver secure environments and frictionless experiences for customers and employees."

"As we welcome travelers to the State of Hawaii and continue restoring our economy, our highest priority is protecting the health of our residents and visitors," said David Y. Ige, Governor, State of Hawaii. "Our collaboration with The Commons Project Foundation's CommonPass and CLEAR is enhancing our Safe Travels Hawaii program and helping us take another step forward in achieving our public health goals while ensuring that travelers can continue to safely enjoy the magic of our State."

CLEAR's Health Pass is a proven, consumer-tested, mobile application that securely connects a person's identity to multiple layers of COVID-related insights to reduce public health risks.

About The Commons Project FoundationA non-profit public trust established with support from the Rockefeller Foundation, The Commons Project Foundation builds and operates digital platforms and services for the common good. Our mission-driven structure is designed to attract world-class talent to build and sustain digital public services in a way that serves people's interests above all. Beginning with health information, we are focused on empowering people to access and control their personal data and put it to use for their own benefit.

About ClearCLEAR is a leader in identity and access, with more than 5 million users and 55+ locations across the United States. CLEAR links identity with different information sets, including: credit cards, tickets to the game, reservations, frequent flyer numbers, flight manifests, health care identification, driver's licenses and passports. CLEAR's data security framework meets the highest standards for performance and for protecting sensitive information — FISMA High- and SAFETY Act-certified by the Department of Homeland Security. CLEAR's users are always in control of their data and CLEAR does not sell user information. To learn more, visit www.clearme.com.

