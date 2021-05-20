The Combined Organization Of Tufts Health Plan And Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Names Cain Hayes As New Chief Executive Officer

WATERTOWN, Mass. and WELLESLEY, Mass., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The combined organization of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care today announced that its board of directors has appointed Cain Hayes as the organization's next chief executive officer effective July 5, 2021.

Tom Croswell who has served as the CEO of the organization since it officially combined on January 1, 2021, announced his retirement in late January, and will serve in an advisory role through the end of July.

"On behalf of the board of directors and the entire organization, we are delighted to welcome Cain as our new CEO," said Joyce Murphy, board chair of the Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care organization. "Cain brings a wealth of experience to this role both as a proven leader and seasoned health care veteran with a distinguished track record of success. His experience, values and mission-oriented leadership make him well-suited to lead the organization into the future. The board is confident that Cain, supported by our leadership team, will drive this next chapter for our organization and advance our mission for many years to come."

"I'm honored to serve as the new CEO of the Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care organization," said Cain Hayes. "I have long admired both heritage organizations' rich legacies and strong commitment to their members, customers and providers, as well as the positive impact they have had in communities throughout New England. I am thrilled about the opportunity to lead the organization to its full potential in helping shape health care to better serve our members and communities. I look forward to working with all my colleagues in building on the strong foundation they have created in making high-quality health care more accessible and affordable throughout the region."

Hayes joins the organization from Gateway Health located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he currently serves as president and CEO and is responsible for the strategy and day to day operations of one of the nation's top-ranked managed care organizations. Prior to joining Gateway Health, Hayes served as president and COO of the Health Business at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. Prior to joining Blue Cross, he was president of National Accounts, president of the Mid-America region and president of the Government-sector and Labor division for Aetna.

"I would like to congratulate Cain on his appointment and welcome him to our organization," said Tom Croswell, CEO of the Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim organization. "I look forward to working with him to ensure an effective and smooth leadership transition."

The appointment of Mr. Hayes follows a thorough recruitment process overseen by a selection committee of the board, which vetted and interviewed a diverse slate of experienced internal and external candidates. The committee retained a national executive search firm to provide support through the search process.

About the organizationThe combination of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care represents the coming together of two of New England's most iconic nonprofit health care companies. Representing nearly 90 years of combined service to our members and the community, together we are building upon our diverse legacies and innovative collaboration by making it our purpose to guide and empower healthier lives for our members - no matter their age, health, race, identity or income.

We strive to be a different kind of nonprofit health and well-being company, with a broad range of health plans, and innovative tools that make navigating health and well-being easier, guiding our members at every step of their health care journey to better health outcomes. We are committed to providing high-quality and affordable health care, improving the health and wellness of our members, and creating healthier communities throughout New England.

